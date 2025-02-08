In the Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a counteroffensive and advanced 2.5 kilometers. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The AFU are counter-offensive again in Kurshchyna

"Our guys in the Kursk region advanced 2.5 kilometers," Zelenskyy noted.

He added that the Russians are suffering heavy losses on this section of the front.

This morning, the Russians lost 200-300 people on the Kursk front. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Among the achievements of the Kursk operation, Zelenskyy named the disruption of the Kremlin's plans to capture Kharkiv and Sumy and the withdrawal of a large number of enemy troops from the east and south of Ukraine, in particular from the Zaporizhia direction, as well as a significant replenishment of the exchange fund of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Exchange fund. It consisted of over 700 people whom we took prisoner in the Kursk region.

As a reminder, February 6 marked six months since the start of the Kursk operation. President Zelensky predicts that it will become an important part of the negotiation process with Russia to end the war against Ukraine.