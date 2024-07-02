Zelenskyy announces Ukraine-Hungary bilateral agreement

During their meeting in Kyiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban discussed the future of Europe, security, international law, and the Peace Formula.

Hungary will help Ukraine during its presidency of the EU Council

The two countries' leaders announced this on Tuesday after the meeting in Kyiv.

In a conversation with journalists, the leaders emphasised that the meeting was an important step toward solving problems that had accumulated over a long period.

Today, Prime Minister Viktor Orban and I discussed the most fundamental issues of our neighbourly relations: trade, cross-border cooperation, infrastructure, and energy. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Viktor Orban also believes that the negotiations brought the two countries closer to the possible signing of a new agreement.

We want to establish relations between our countries and sign a global agreement on cooperation with Ukraine, similar to the agreements we have with other neighbours of Hungary. Viktor Orban Hungarian PM

In addition, he emphasised that Hungary is ready to support the modernisation of the Ukrainian economy and intends to help Ukraine during its presidency of the EU Council.

I wish Ukraine all the best, and during Hungary's presidency, we will help you in everything we can, added the head of the Hungarian government. Share

Orban was intrigued by the results of the talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, after negotiations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the whole world will see Hungary's "first steps towards peace" against the background of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Journalists asked the Hungarian leader what Budapest could do during its presidency of the EU Council to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

According to the latter, the "first steps" to promote peace will be taken on July 2.

If you look at tomorrow's press, you will already see the first steps, said Viktor Orban, after which it became known about his visit to the Ukrainian capital. Share

In addition, he added that the US cannot be ignored regarding the future of the EU and the Russo-Ukrainian war.