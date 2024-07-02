Zelenskyy announces Ukraine-Hungary bilateral agreement
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy announces Ukraine-Hungary bilateral agreement

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy announces Ukraine-Hungary bilateral agreement
Читати українською

During their meeting in Kyiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban discussed the future of Europe, security, international law, and the Peace Formula.

Points of attention

  • Hungary will help modernise the Ukrainian economy and sign a new cooperation agreement with Ukraine.
  • Viktor Orban announced his intention to help Ukraine during his presidency of the EU Council.
  • Ukraine and Hungary plan to establish trade, cross-border cooperation, infrastructure and energy issues.
  • Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán claims that the first peace steps will be visible in July.

Hungary will help Ukraine during its presidency of the EU Council

The two countries' leaders announced this on Tuesday after the meeting in Kyiv.

In a conversation with journalists, the leaders emphasised that the meeting was an important step toward solving problems that had accumulated over a long period.

Today, Prime Minister Viktor Orban and I discussed the most fundamental issues of our neighbourly relations: trade, cross-border cooperation, infrastructure, and energy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Viktor Orban also believes that the negotiations brought the two countries closer to the possible signing of a new agreement.

We want to establish relations between our countries and sign a global agreement on cooperation with Ukraine, similar to the agreements we have with other neighbours of Hungary.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Hungarian PM

In addition, he emphasised that Hungary is ready to support the modernisation of the Ukrainian economy and intends to help Ukraine during its presidency of the EU Council.

I wish Ukraine all the best, and during Hungary's presidency, we will help you in everything we can, added the head of the Hungarian government.

Orban was intrigued by the results of the talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, after negotiations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the whole world will see Hungary's "first steps towards peace" against the background of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Journalists asked the Hungarian leader what Budapest could do during its presidency of the EU Council to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

According to the latter, the "first steps" to promote peace will be taken on July 2.

If you look at tomorrow's press, you will already see the first steps, said Viktor Orban, after which it became known about his visit to the Ukrainian capital.

In addition, he added that the US cannot be ignored regarding the future of the EU and the Russo-Ukrainian war.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orbán copies Trump's policy, seeking to extend it to other countries during EU presidency
Viktor Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban plans to meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban hints at topics of talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Orban

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?