Zelenskyy announces Ukraine-Hungary bilateral agreement

During their meeting in Kyiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban discussed the future of Europe, security, international law, and the Peace Formula.
Points of attention
- Hungary will help modernise the Ukrainian economy and sign a new cooperation agreement with Ukraine.
- Viktor Orban announced his intention to help Ukraine during his presidency of the EU Council.
- Ukraine and Hungary plan to establish trade, cross-border cooperation, infrastructure and energy issues.
- Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán claims that the first peace steps will be visible in July.
Hungary will help Ukraine during its presidency of the EU Council
The two countries' leaders announced this on Tuesday after the meeting in Kyiv.
In a conversation with journalists, the leaders emphasised that the meeting was an important step toward solving problems that had accumulated over a long period.
Viktor Orban also believes that the negotiations brought the two countries closer to the possible signing of a new agreement.
In addition, he emphasised that Hungary is ready to support the modernisation of the Ukrainian economy and intends to help Ukraine during its presidency of the EU Council.
Orban was intrigued by the results of the talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, after negotiations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the whole world will see Hungary's "first steps towards peace" against the background of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Journalists asked the Hungarian leader what Budapest could do during its presidency of the EU Council to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
According to the latter, the "first steps" to promote peace will be taken on July 2.
In addition, he added that the US cannot be ignored regarding the future of the EU and the Russo-Ukrainian war.
