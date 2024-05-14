Zelenskyy holded talk with Macron, discussing Russia's offensive in Kharkiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy holded talk with Macron, discussing Russia's offensive in Kharkiv region

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

What did Zelenskyy discuss with Macron?

[I] spoke with Emmanuel Macron and thanked him for confirming his participation in the peace summit. I highly appreciate France's important role in implementing the peace formula, particularly the clause on nuclear security.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He clarified that he discussed with Macron the importance of involving the countries of the Global South in the summit.

The situation at the front, in particular in the Kharkiv region, was also discussed in detail during the conversation.

Special attention was paid to the defence needs of Ukraine, in particular, additional means of air defense, artillery, long-range means and ammunition, Zelenskyy emphasised.

According to the President of Ukraine, he thanked his French colleague for the powerful defense assistance and invited him to visit Kyiv in the near future.

What is known about the Peace Summit?

Ukraine expects more than 150 countries to participate in the peace summit — they have already been sent invitations to the event.

The leaders' meeting will occur on June 15-16 in Switzerland.

In particular, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed their participation.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France plans to send more SCALP missiles to Ukraine
Macron
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
European Union to increase aid to Ukraine in coming weeks — Macron
The EU
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron changed his position on Ukraine, wanting to become new Europe's leader - The Times
Macron

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?