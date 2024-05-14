Zelenskyy holded talk with Macron, discussing Russia's offensive in Kharkiv region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

What did Zelenskyy discuss with Macron?

[I] spoke with Emmanuel Macron and thanked him for confirming his participation in the peace summit. I highly appreciate France's important role in implementing the peace formula, particularly the clause on nuclear security. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He clarified that he discussed with Macron the importance of involving the countries of the Global South in the summit.

The situation at the front, in particular in the Kharkiv region, was also discussed in detail during the conversation.

Special attention was paid to the defence needs of Ukraine, in particular, additional means of air defense, artillery, long-range means and ammunition, Zelenskyy emphasised. Share

According to the President of Ukraine, he thanked his French colleague for the powerful defense assistance and invited him to visit Kyiv in the near future.

What is known about the Peace Summit?

Ukraine expects more than 150 countries to participate in the peace summit — they have already been sent invitations to the event.

The leaders' meeting will occur on June 15-16 in Switzerland.

In particular, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed their participation.