Zelenskyy holds meeting with Biden in Paris: details

On June 7, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskнy officially met with US President Joe Biden in Paris. The heads of state discussed the Ukrainian Peace Formula, the future signing of a bilateral security agreement between the countries, and the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with Biden: what is known

The head of Ukraine reported on the results of his conversation with the US president on his Facebook page.

I met with US President Joseph Biden in Paris. We discussed Ukraine's defence capabilities, the situation on the battlefield, and preparations for signing a bilateral security agreement. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In order to effectively defend against the daily Russian terror, Ukraine must gain the ability to strike military targets on the territory of Russia. It is also important to strengthen the defense of our Kharkiv region and speed up the delivery of American weapons. Share

Zelenskyy thanked the USA for remaining with Ukraine.

It is necessary for our people to feel that we are not alone — we are with you, with our strategic partner. We appreciate the United States' leadership support of the Ukrainian peace formula.

Zelenskyy took part in the celebrations on the D-Day anniversary

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena took part in the official international ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the landing of Allied troops in Normandy.

The ceremony took place on the territory of the Omaha Beach memorial in the French city of Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer. Those present watched a documentary film about the landing of allied troops, as well as a historical reconstruction of this event. Military planes flew in the sky in honor of the 80th anniversary of the landing. Share