Zelenskyy holds meeting with Biden in Paris: details

On June 7, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskнy officially met with US President Joe Biden in Paris. The heads of state discussed the Ukrainian Peace Formula, the future signing of a bilateral security agreement between the countries, and the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front.
Zelenskyy held a meeting with Biden: what is known
The head of Ukraine reported on the results of his conversation with the US president on his Facebook page.
Zelenskyy thanked the USA for remaining with Ukraine.
It is necessary for our people to feel that we are not alone — we are with you, with our strategic partner. We appreciate the United States' leadership support of the Ukrainian peace formula.
Zelenskyy took part in the celebrations on the D-Day anniversary
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena took part in the official international ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the landing of Allied troops in Normandy.
The unity that defines history. Today, together with the Allies, France honoured the bravery of the soldiers of the Allied forces who landed in Normandy 80 years ago. We remember. Thank you. We protect the values of life defenders.
