Zelenskiy named the conditions for a diplomatic settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, explained the conditions under which the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine can be settled diplomatically.

The whole world wants to see Russia at the negotiating table — Zelenskiy

Zelensky notes that Ukraine cannot be against if the whole world wants to see the presence of the Russian Federation at the negotiating table. The head of state said this in an interview with the French publication Le Monde.

In particular, the President of Ukraine was asked whether the conditions for the opening of negotiations with Russia have changed on the Ukrainian side, or whether they are still unchanged and relate to the demand for the withdrawal of all Russian troops with the restoration of the Ukrainian border of the 1991 model, including the withdrawal of troops from the occupied Donbas and Crimea

I believe — as do most countries — that Russian representatives must be present at the Second Peace Summit in November, otherwise we will not achieve viable results. I don't want them to prevent us from preparing a joint plan. If the whole world wants them at the table (negotiations), then we cannot be against it. Volodymyr Zelenskiy President of Ukraine

As the president added, a just peace for Ukraine should create an opportunity to restore Ukrainian territorial integrity, but "this does not mean that we should do it only by force of arms."

It is desirable for the whole world to stop Putin, for borders to be a prerequisite. Today we are on the front lines as Russia seeks to wage war. And then we will be able to settle these issues diplomatically, if Russia wants it. Share

Zelenskiy on the end of Russia's war against Ukraine

Earlier, in an interview with the BBC, Zelenskiy said that in unity it is possible to try to end the hot stage of the war by the end of the year.

At the same time, the plan to end the war will be ready in any case.