Zelenskiy named the conditions for a diplomatic settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, explained the conditions under which the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine can be settled diplomatically.
The whole world wants to see Russia at the negotiating table — Zelenskiy
Zelensky notes that Ukraine cannot be against if the whole world wants to see the presence of the Russian Federation at the negotiating table. The head of state said this in an interview with the French publication Le Monde.
In particular, the President of Ukraine was asked whether the conditions for the opening of negotiations with Russia have changed on the Ukrainian side, or whether they are still unchanged and relate to the demand for the withdrawal of all Russian troops with the restoration of the Ukrainian border of the 1991 model, including the withdrawal of troops from the occupied Donbas and Crimea
As the president added, a just peace for Ukraine should create an opportunity to restore Ukrainian territorial integrity, but "this does not mean that we should do it only by force of arms."
Zelenskiy on the end of Russia's war against Ukraine
Earlier, in an interview with the BBC, Zelenskiy said that in unity it is possible to try to end the hot stage of the war by the end of the year.
At the same time, the plan to end the war will be ready in any case.
But the plan must be combined with partners. So that no one plays with their initiatives to end the war. And it will then depend on the partners who will put pressure on Russia so that Russia agrees to sit down and think about the end of the war.
