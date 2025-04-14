A Russian "double" agent was preparing a terrorist attack against the commanders of the AFU — the traitor was detained

Military counterintelligence of the Security Service, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, detained a Russian "double" agent in the Lviv region, who simultaneously worked for the FSB and Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU).

A Russian "double" agent was preparing a terrorist attack at the Yavoriv training ground

According to the case materials, the enemy accomplice turned out to be an instructor at the Yavoriv training ground.

His task from the Russian GRU was to prepare terrorist attacks against the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who, together with their units, were undergoing combat training at the local Defense Forces training center.

It is documented that the agent received "carte blanche" from the curator to choose the method of eliminating the Ukrainian military.

Thus, according to one of the "scenarios", the traitor was supposed to make an improvised explosive device (IED) and then secretly plant it in the headquarters or training building. The agent was also developing a plan to use his colleague's "secret" information to bring disguised explosives to the commanders' training location. Another method of assassination that the "mole" considered was a rocket strike by the Russians at the coordinates of the current concentration of Ukrainian defenders at the training ground.

The SBU military counterintelligence uncovered hostile intentions in advance, documented them, and detained the traitor while he was preparing liquidation proposals for his supervisor.

Correspondence between the Russian agent and the curator

The investigation also established contacts between the traitor and a supervisor from the FSB. On his instructions, the agent collected information about the number and specifics of units training at the Yavoriv training ground.

During the searches, 3 phones with SIM cards were seized from the detainee, which he used to hide his contacts with the occupiers. Share

Based on the evidence collected, investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).