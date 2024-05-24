Ukraine

Ukraine

In the "Ukraine" section of our website, you will find the latest news related to the political, economic and cultural life of Ukraine. This section is a source of current information about events in the country, important government decisions, social initiatives and significant cultural events. Updates occur every hour, so you can always stay up to date with the latest news in Ukraine.

Below are the most current news of politics, economy, business and society of Ukraine online.

AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Criminal case against Ukrainian military commanders opened
Vivat names workers killed in Russia's strike on Kharkiv printing house
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Vivat names workers killed in Russia's strike on Kharkiv printing house
Kyrylo Budanov
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Budanov announced new breakthrough in Ukraine's fighting against Russia
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Shelling of Donetsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Russian army shelled Donetsk region — there are casualties
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Kyrylo Budanov
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Budanov speaks out on his unusual hobby — video
Kyrylo Budanov
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Ukrainian army liquidated more than 500,000 Russian occupiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shelling of Kharkiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Educational institution partially destroyed following Russia's attack on Kharkiv
Igor Terekhov
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Ukrainian army displacing Russian troops in Kharkiv region
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Child
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Ukraine returns 10 more children abducted by Russia
Tank
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Germany announced new military package for Ukraine
The launch of the Su-30 missile of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
New threat for Ukraine? Russia modernised its Su-30 for long-range missiles
Fire
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Ukrain's printing companies suffer 40% capacity cuts after Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house
Plane
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Ukrainian aviation strikes 16 areas where Russian army units are concentrated
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kuleba
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Kuleba debunks propaganda about Putin's readiness to "freeze" his war against Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Wagner
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Russia deploys African Wagnerian corps in Vovchansk, British intelligence says
UK Ministry of Defence
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Zelenskyy held meeting on defence and energy in Kharkiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukrainian army stops Russian troops in Kharkiv sector and launches counter-offensive
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Ukrainian army stops Russian troops in Kharkiv sector and launches counter-offensive
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Interactive map of the war in Ukraine
Category
Military Guide
Publication date
Interactive map of the war in Ukraine

