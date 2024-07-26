The IAEA reports explosions and shootings near the nuclear power plant during the week
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The IAEA reports explosions and shootings near the nuclear power plant during the week

Zaporizhzhya NPP
Читати українською
Source:  IAEA

According to the representatives of the IAEA monitoring mission, explosions and shootings were recorded near the Zaporizhzhya NPP during the past week.

Points of attention

  • The IAEA monitoring mission recorded explosions and shootings near the Zaporizhzhya NPP during the past week, highlighting safety concerns.
  • Experts note the inaccessibility of certain areas of the ZNPP site for observers, indicating potential risks in monitoring and ensuring safety protocols.
  • The technical condition of equipment at the ZNPP is unknown, with the radiation monitoring system not fully operational, posing challenges in maintaining safety standards.
  • IAEA inspectors have been monitoring maintenance activities and spare parts availability at the ZNPP, but face obstacles in accessing certain areas for inspection.
  • The improper maintenance of the nuclear power plant by Russian occupiers raises major concerns regarding the safety and operational integrity of the facility, with vital information about equipment conditions currently unavailable.

What is known about the latest dangerous incidents near the ZNPP

During the last week, IAEA experts continued to hear explosions and gunshots at various distances from the site, - said the statement of representatives of the monitoring mission.

The IAEA reports explosions and shooting near the nuclear power plant
Tanks of the Russian army at the occupied ZANEP

It is emphasized that the observers also assessed the repair work at the ZNPP site and checked the availability of necessary spare parts for the station.

In addition, according to the IAEA, in recent days, experts have been monitoring the maintenance of components of the main electrical transformer of power unit No. 3, which were disassembled for maintenance.

There were also inspections of planned works in the reactor hall and auxiliary building of power unit No. 6. At the same time, the IAEA emphasizes that during the visit to the turbine hall of power unit No. 6, the observers did not get access to its western part.

What is known about the improper maintenance of the nuclear power plant by the Russian occupiers

Currently, there is no detailed information about the technical condition of the equipment at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant temporarily occupied by the Russians.

As Oleg Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspection, reported, the detailed technical condition of equipment and safety systems at the Zaporizhia NPP is currently unknown. We are talking about pipelines, machines, mechanisms, pumping equipment.

Korikov also reminded that currently information from the radiation monitoring system at the ZNPP is not being sent online to Energoatom and the IAEA. He explained that the system consists of a total of 18 monitoring stations, of which 4 stations are disabled.

Zaporizhzhia NPP once again power outaged: details
NAEC "Energoatom"
ZNPP
Russia begins using captured Zaporizhzhia NPP as base for Chechen militants
Chechen militants
Russia destroyed external radiation monitoring station near Zaporizhzhia NPP, IAEA states
ZNPP

