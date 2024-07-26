According to the representatives of the IAEA monitoring mission, explosions and shootings were recorded near the Zaporizhzhya NPP during the past week.

What is known about the latest dangerous incidents near the ZNPP

During the last week, IAEA experts continued to hear explosions and gunshots at various distances from the site, - said the statement of representatives of the monitoring mission. Share

Tanks of the Russian army at the occupied ZANEP

It is emphasized that the observers also assessed the repair work at the ZNPP site and checked the availability of necessary spare parts for the station.

In addition, according to the IAEA, in recent days, experts have been monitoring the maintenance of components of the main electrical transformer of power unit No. 3, which were disassembled for maintenance.

There were also inspections of planned works in the reactor hall and auxiliary building of power unit No. 6. At the same time, the IAEA emphasizes that during the visit to the turbine hall of power unit No. 6, the observers did not get access to its western part.

What is known about the improper maintenance of the nuclear power plant by the Russian occupiers

Currently, there is no detailed information about the technical condition of the equipment at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant temporarily occupied by the Russians.

As Oleg Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspection, reported, the detailed technical condition of equipment and safety systems at the Zaporizhia NPP is currently unknown. We are talking about pipelines, machines, mechanisms, pumping equipment.

Korikov also reminded that currently information from the radiation monitoring system at the ZNPP is not being sent online to Energoatom and the IAEA. He explained that the system consists of a total of 18 monitoring stations, of which 4 stations are disabled.