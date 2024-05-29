Russia begins using captured Zaporizhzhia NPP as base for Chechen militants

The Russian occupiers continue to use the territory of the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) as a military base for Chechen militants.
Chechen militants set up a shooting range in one of the premises of the captured NPP
Currently, Chechen units of the Akhmat Russian Guard (OMON and SOBR) are located at the occupied ZNPP in Energodar, which has set up a military base at the station.
In one of the rooms, the Chechens even created a shooting range.
According to the mayor of the temporarily occupied Energodar Dmytro Orlov, the ZNPP has been "working as a military base" for the third year.
The personnel of the nuclear plant have to feel both psychological and physical pressure and torture by the occupiers.
Currently, about ten people are being held in occupation torture camps for their pro-Ukrainian position or simply because something was found in their phone or apartment.
Relaunch of ZNPP could lead to a nuclear disaster
Restarting the occupied Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia NPP could lead to a nuclear disaster at the facility. Greenpeace nuclear specialist Sean Burnie reported this.
Bernie noted that at the moment, there are no trained and experienced Ukrainian personnel working at the NPP; from time to time, the NPP is completely de-energised; that is, there have been no safe conditions at the facility for a long time. And with a restart, the security level will be even lower.
