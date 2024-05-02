Russians used attack drones over ZNPP, DIU shows evidence

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have obtained evidence of the use of kamikaze drones by Russian occupiers over the nuclear reactors of the seized Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Video from a Russian drone over ZNPP

The DIU showed a video from a Russian FPV drone obtained with the help of electronic intelligence, which has the UT4D.TT marking.

This indicates that the drone was supplied to the occupation forces by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The flight path of the Russian kamikaze drone runs over the ZNPP power units towards the Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol and Marhanets communities, which are under constant enemy attack.

Andriy Chernyak, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, emphasised that the Russians use the territory of ZNPP to launch drones, taking advantage of the fact that the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine cannot return fire in the 1.5 kilometer zone around the plant.

The occupiers have equipped launch pads for their UAVs right next to the sixth reactor of the ZNPP.

In addition, since the summer of 2023, the territory of the seized nuclear power plant has been used by the Russians to train FPV drone pilots - this is done by the so-called Arkhangel school, which is funded by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (commonly known as GRU).

The listed facts and evidence are yet another evidence of the criminal and irresponsible activities of the aggressor state of Russia at the nuclear facility it occupies, which could have catastrophic consequences, the DIU said in a statement.

Explosions at the nuclear power plant

On April 7, the IAEA reported an explosion of a UAV on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by the Russian army.

The Russians claim that the UAV allegedly exploded over the dome of a shutdown reactor.

On April 18, the occupiers informed the IAEA experts present at the plant about a new attempt to attack the ZNPP training center with a drone.

However, they did not provide any other details and did not allow experts to visit the site to assess the incident.