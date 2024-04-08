The director general of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, noted that on April 7, three direct hits to the key structures of the protective shell of the plant's reactor were recorded in the territory occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about hitting the protective shell of the ZNPP

Today, for the first time since November 2022 and after I laid out the 5 main principles of avoiding a serious nuclear accident with radiological consequences, ISAMZ (IAEA Support and Facilitation Mission in Zaporizhzhia — ed.) confirmed that there were at least 3 direct hits on the main defense structures ZNPP reactor shell. This should not happen, said Grossi. Share

He emphasized that no party will receive any military or political benefit from the consequences of a large-scale accident at the ZNPP.

"I strongly urge the military decision-makers to refrain from any actions that violate the basic principles of protecting nuclear facilities," Grossi emphasized. Share

Today, for the first time since Nov 2022 & after I set out 5 basic principles to avoid a serious nuclear accident w/ radiological consequences,@IAEAorg’s #ISAMZ confirmed that at least 3 direct hits against ZNPP main reactor containment structures took place. This cannot happen. — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) April 7, 2024

What the IAEA says

In turn, the IAEA said that its experts confirmed the physical impact of drone attacks on Sunday at the ZNPP, including on 1 of the 6 reactors of the station.

IAEA experts confirmed physical impact of drone attacks at ZNPP today, incl. at 1 of its 6 reactors.

One casualty reported. Damage at unit 6 has not compromised nuclear safety, but this is a serious incident w/ potential to undermine integrity of the reactor’s containment system. pic.twitter.com/FvMsb4I4vs — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) April 7, 2024

One victim is reported. The damage at Unit 6 did not endanger nuclear safety, but it is a serious incident that could lead to a breach in the integrity of the reactor's containment system. This is a clear violation of the basic principles of protection of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Such reckless attacks significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident and must be stopped immediately, Grossi quotes the report of IAEA experts. Share

At the same time, not a single message from the IAEA or Grossi mentions whose drones attacked the ZNPP on Sunday.