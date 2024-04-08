The director general of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, noted that on April 7, three direct hits to the key structures of the protective shell of the plant's reactor were recorded in the territory occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
What is known about hitting the protective shell of the ZNPP
He emphasized that no party will receive any military or political benefit from the consequences of a large-scale accident at the ZNPP.
What the IAEA says
In turn, the IAEA said that its experts confirmed the physical impact of drone attacks on Sunday at the ZNPP, including on 1 of the 6 reactors of the station.
At the same time, not a single message from the IAEA or Grossi mentions whose drones attacked the ZNPP on Sunday.