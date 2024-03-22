Zaporizhzhia NPP faces verge of blackout after Russia's large-scale strike
Zaporizhzhia NPP faces verge of blackout after Russia's large-scale strike

NAEC "Energoatom"
ZNPP
Against the background of the Russian Federation's large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of March 22, the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) was once again on the verge of a blackout.

What is known about the situation at the ZNPP on March 22

The press service of NAEC "Energoatom" notes that the external overhead line of PL-750kV "Dniprovska" was disconnected at 05:10 in the morning.

It is essential to understand that it connects the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP with Ukraine's unified energy system.

Currently, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is connected to the Ukrainian power system only by the power transmission line PL-330kV Zaporizhzhya TPP — Ferosplavna.

It is also worth noting that Ukrainian energy workers only recently repaired this line. It had been malfunctioning for a long time due to damage caused by another Russian shelling.

An emergency is possible at the ZNNP

"Energoatom" once again warns that the actions and attacks of the Russian invaders may soon lead to an emergency situation.

What is essential to understand is that this will happen if the last line of communication with the domestic power grid is disconnected.

The ZNPP will find itself in another blackout, which is a serious violation of the conditions of safe operation of the plant, stressed the head of Energoatom Petro Kotin.

He again demands that Russia immediately return the ZNPP to complete control of Ukraine and its legal operator, Energoatom.

As mentioned earlier, during the last two years of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia NPP has already experienced eight complete blackouts and one partial blackout - with the start of emergency diesel generators and safety systems.

In case of their failure, it threatens the development of a nuclear and radiation accident.

