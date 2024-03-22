Russia makes a large-scale attack on Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia

On the night of March 22, Russian invaders launched an attack on the Dnipro HPP: the movement of cars through the dam was blocked.

Russia struck the Dnipro HPP: the first details

According to the adviser of the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko, one of the Russian missiles hit a trolleybus that was moving across the dam.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, also commented on the enemy's attack.

He noted that the Russian Federation began striking civilian infrastructure at approximately 04:00.

[Enemy—ed.] targeted critical infrastructure that has nothing to do with the military and ensures the livelihood of our residents. One of these facilities is our Dnipro HPP. Traffic through the Dnipro HPP is currently blocked, and part of the critical infrastructure was damaged. Rescuers work both on the Dnipro HPP's territory and at other energy facilities. More detailed information will be provided later. Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia RMA

In addition, it is emphasised that traffic at the road crossing of the DniproHPP dam is entirely restricted.

Traffic is carried out through the Arch Bridge. Khortytsia (Serhiy Tyulenin Str. - Sichi St. - Taganska St.). And also, through Novi mosty and Khortytskyi district. Take this information into account when planning your route, the local police say.

There may be victims among peaceful Ukrainians after Russia's attack

Also, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, published a photo of a burning vehicle on the Internet and wrote that "a Russian rocket hit a trolleybus that was moving across the dam."

As he managed to find out there were Ukrainian civilians in the trolleybus.

The exact number of victims is currently unknown.