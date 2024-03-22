Several Ukraine's cities are left without electricity after Russia's large-scale attack

Russian troops launched a massive combined strike on Ukraine on March 22. This attack became one of the largest attacks on energy, several cities were left without electricity, emergency schedules were introduced.

What is known about the aftermath of the shelling on March 22

Kharkiv

The occupiers carried out more than 15 attacks on Kharkiv energy facilities. The city is virtually entirely without electricity.

Kharkiv's mayor, Igor Terekhov, noted that the city is already experiencing water supply problems due to the de-energisation of pumping substations.

Also, in the morning, electric transport will not be available on the routes — transportation will be carried out by buses according to the blackout scheme, — he noted.

In addition, emergency services lines 101 and 112 are currently not working in the city.

With these reasons, I ask everyone to contact numbers 1562, Terekhov added.

In addition, due to a massive missile attack on the city, the subway is currently working exclusively as a shelter.

Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih

Due to the hits, electricity has disappeared in some areas of Dnipro. In addition, the occupiers carried out a combined attack with missiles and "Shaheds" also on Kryvyi Rih of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Critical infrastructure objects are hit. Emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced in the city. Hospitals and other infrastructure facilities, where possible, have been switched to generators. The most important thing is that there were no casualties or casualties, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council.

Kamianske

The situation is similar in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region. Due to the enemy attack, most of the city is without electricity.

Currently, water and heat supply facilities are disconnected. Tram traffic is stopped.

In connection with the situation on March 22, the city's general secondary education institutions are working remotely. Preschool education institutions are open until noon.

Zaporizhzhia and the region

Zaporizhzhia also came under a massive Russian attack. The enemy launched 12 rocket attacks on the city.

Massive missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. The Russians launched 12 missile strikes. Previously, seven buildings were destroyed, and 35 were damaged. There are wounded; we are clarifying the number of victims. Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia RMA

Due to the shelling of the city, the road crossing of the Dnipro HPP dam is entirely restricted.

Traffic is carried out through the Arch Bridge. Khortytsia (Serhiy Tyulenin Str. — Sichi Str. — Taganska Str.). And also, through Novi mosty and Khortytskyi district. In addition, Zaporizhzhia NPP is currently on the verge of blackout.

Today, March 22, 2024, during a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine at 5:10 a.m., the external overhead line PL-750kV "Dniprovska", which connects the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP with the unified energy system of Ukraine, was disconnected, Energoatom reported.

Sumy region

In the Sumy region, as a result of missile strikes on the objects of the energy system of Ukraine, emergency shutdown schedules have been temporarily introduced.

As noted in the Sumy RMA, it is relating about three districts of the region — settlements of the Sumy, Konotop, and Shostka districts.

There are unbreakable points where you can charge your phone, other gadgets, and use the Internet. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply, the administration adds.

Khmelnytskyi and region

The enemy once again struck the Khmelnytskyi region. Khmelnytskyi's infrastructure facilities have been damaged, and victims and victims are already known.

There is damage to residential buildings. There are dead and injured civilians.

Vinnytsia region

In Vinnytsia, the Russian occupiers used hybrid tactics of UAVs and cruise missiles.

There is a hit to a critical infrastructure object, said Serhii Borzov, the head of Vinnytsia RMA.

Lviv region

During the attack on the Russian Federation in the Lviv region, an enemy drone hit the energy infrastructure.

During the air alert, the occupiers' drone hit an energy infrastructure facility in Stryi region. A fire broke out. Now it is extinguished by firefighters. As of this hour (7:09 a.m.), no information about the victims has been received, said the head of the RMA, Maksym Kozytskyi.

In addition, according to him, a fire broke out in a forest massif in Zolochiv district.

Ivano-Frankivsk region

Explosions rang out in Prykarpattia during the air alert. The occupiers attacked the region with both drones and missiles, not without hits and casualties.

There is a hit on the object of critical infrastructure.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured.

There are victims among peaceful Ukrainians after Russia's attack

It is known in advance that in Zaporizhzhia, one person died, and eight others were injured.

Also, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, published a photo of a burning vehicle on the Internet and wrote that "a Russian rocket hit a trolleybus that was moving across the dam."

As he managed to find out, there were Ukrainian civilians in the trolleybus.

The exact number of victims is currently unknown.