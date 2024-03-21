Zelenskyy reacts to Russia's missile attack on Kyiv, saying Ukraine needs protection

Ukraine needs means to protect against Russian missiles. This requires the support of partners and the political will of allies.
Ukraine's president showed the aftermath of Russia's missile attack on Kyiv
The head of state reacted to today's missile attack on Kyiv.
At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine needs protection from Russian missiles—from Kyiv to Kharkiv, Sumy to Kherson, and Odesa to the Donetsk region. According to the president, this is possible if the partners have enough political will.
What is known about the shelling of Kyiv on March 21
On the night of March 21, the Russian army launched over Ukraine 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers, as well as an Iskander-M ballistic missile and a Kinzhal-type missile. All missiles were destroyed in the Kyiv region.
The main attack was aimed at Kyiv. There were no direct missile hits in the capital, but due to the fall of fragments of downed missiles, there was damage in three districts.
According to the latest data, as a result of a missile attack in Kyiv, 13 people were injured. It is known that at least two people were hospitalised.
