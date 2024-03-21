Zelenskyy reacts to Russia's missile attack on Kyiv, saying Ukraine needs protection

Ukraine needs means to protect against Russian missiles. This requires the support of partners and the political will of allies.

Ukraine's president showed the aftermath of Russia's missile attack on Kyiv

The head of state reacted to today's missile attack on Kyiv.

Such terror [continues] every day and every night. World unity is able to stop it when it helps us with air defence systems. Russian terrorists do not have such missiles that could bypass the defence of "Patriots" and other leading world systems. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine needs protection from Russian missiles—from Kyiv to Kharkiv, Sumy to Kherson, and Odesa to the Donetsk region. According to the president, this is possible if the partners have enough political will.

We must show that terror always loses. We must prove to Russia that it will be forced to accept a normal free life in Ukraine. We need the support of partners. And I am grateful to everyone in the world who really helps, added Zelenskyy. Share

What is known about the shelling of Kyiv on March 21

On the night of March 21, the Russian army launched over Ukraine 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers, as well as an Iskander-M ballistic missile and a Kinzhal-type missile. All missiles were destroyed in the Kyiv region.

The main attack was aimed at Kyiv. There were no direct missile hits in the capital, but due to the fall of fragments of downed missiles, there was damage in three districts.

According to the latest data, as a result of a missile attack in Kyiv, 13 people were injured. It is known that at least two people were hospitalised.