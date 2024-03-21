Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on March 21: Over 10 people injured, fires broke out in two districts

On March 21, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. Currently, it is known about falling debris in three districts of the capital: houses, kindergartens are damaged, cars are on fire.

What is known about the victims and the consequences after the Russian attack on Kyiv

As the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy\ Klitschko, reported, in the Sviatoshyno district, the fall of rocket debris on the premises of a kindergarten was recorded.

It has also been reported that debris fell on a residential building. Previously, the shock wave knocked out windows in two nine-story buildings.

Damaged cars are also reported.

Cars are on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district. A residential building was also damaged by debris — a fire in an apartment. In addition, according to preliminary information, there was a fire on the kindergarten's territory.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, where the apartment is on fire, the residents are being evacuated. The blast waves damaged the windows in some houses.

There are no adverse consequences. Falling debris on the territory of a residential building between a kindergarten and a residential building caused a fire in a private residential building.

In the Podil district, fragments of the rocket fell on the territory of two enterprises. The roof of the residential building is also on fire. There is a fire in a transformer substation and in a two-story non-residential building.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), the information about the fall of debris on the roof of a residential building with subsequent fire has not been confirmed. The fire in the transformer substation and the two-story non-residential building has been extinguished.d

Currently, it is known that 12 people were injured as a result of the rocket attack in Kyiv. There is no information about the dead.

How many missiles did the Russian Federation launch over Ukraine on March 21?

On the night of March 21, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles - "Iskander-M" (KN-23), Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal", and 29 cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-555 from 11 strategic bombers Tu-95 MS. They were released from Volgodonsk and Engels.

Air defenCe forces managed to shoot down all missiles: both ballistic and cruise missiles. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv. The missiles came from the north. In general, all targets over the capital and Kyiv region were shot down, the Air Force reported. Share

The attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.