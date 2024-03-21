Russian missile attack on Kharkiv on March 20: Death toll rises to 5

In Kharkiv, as a result of a Russian missile attack, the number of dead has increased to 5. There may be people under the rubble.

Missile attack on Kharkiv on March 20

Updated at 17:35 . The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, reported that five people were killed in a rocket attack.

Rescuers reported that the bodies of three more people were found at the site of the Russian attack.

Thus, the number of dead increased to 4. 7 people were injured. There are probably still people under the rubble. Share

According to RMA , six people were hospitalised, and one refused hospitalisation.

In total, up to 10 people can be under the rubble.

The State Emergency Service noted that due to the large amount of flammable materials in the building and inter-floor destruction, the fire area increased to 10,000 square meters. Works are ongoing.

Around 1 p.m. on March 20, as a result of a Russian attack on a production building on the territory of one of the enterprises in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, a fire broke out.

The occupiers launched a Kh-59 missile into the city.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Russian occupiers shell Kharkiv and the region almost every day. Over the past day, almost 20 settlements of the region were affected by artillery and mortar strikes.

On the night of March 20, the occupiers dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv district. Part of the settlement was without electricity. A 56-year-old civilian man was injured.

On the afternoon of March 19, a 47-year-old tractor driver was injured in a field in the village of Fedorivka, Izyum district, due to the detonation of an explosive object.