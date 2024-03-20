Law enforcement officers of the Kharkiv region reported at least three dead and five wounded as a result of a missile attack by the Russian army on Kharkiv.

What is known about the aftermath of the Russi'a's missile attack on Kharkiv

According to Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the Investigative Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupation army struck a printing house, a workshop for producing furniture and paint products in one of the city's districts.

Around one o'clock in the afternoon, the enemy shelled the city: an eight-story building and a factory in the Kholodnohirsky district were damaged. The fire covered more than 1,000 square meters. An ordinary printing house, a workshop for the production of furniture and paint products, said Bolvinov. Share

What is known about the wounded and dead

Among the wounded are employees of the enterprise; two of them are in serious condition. The rescue operation and fire extinguishing is ongoing.

Unfortunately, the number of victims and victims may be higher

In particular, among the injured are enterprise employees; two are in serious condition.

The rescue operation and fire extinguishing is ongoing. Unfortunately, the number of victims and victims may be higher. Stay in shelters - there is still a threat of repeated shelling, added Bolvinov. Share

It is currently known that the occupiers' rocket hit a building in the Kholodnohirsky district of the city.