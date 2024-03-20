Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv on Mar. 20: 3 killed, 5 injured, at least 10 people under rubble
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv on Mar. 20: 3 killed, 5 injured, at least 10 people under rubble

Russian missile attack on Kharkiv
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Law enforcement officers of the Kharkiv region reported at least three dead and five wounded as a result of a missile attack by the Russian army on Kharkiv.

What is known about the aftermath of the Russi'a's missile attack on Kharkiv

According to Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the Investigative Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupation army struck a printing house, a workshop for producing furniture and paint products in one of the city's districts.

Around one o'clock in the afternoon, the enemy shelled the city: an eight-story building and a factory in the Kholodnohirsky district were damaged. The fire covered more than 1,000 square meters. An ordinary printing house, a workshop for the production of furniture and paint products, said Bolvinov.

What is known about the wounded and dead

Among the wounded are employees of the enterprise; two of them are in serious condition. The rescue operation and fire extinguishing is ongoing.

Unfortunately, the number of victims and victims may be higher

In particular, among the injured are enterprise employees; two are in serious condition.

The rescue operation and fire extinguishing is ongoing. Unfortunately, the number of victims and victims may be higher. Stay in shelters - there is still a threat of repeated shelling, added Bolvinov.

It is currently known that the occupiers' rocket hit a building in the Kholodnohirsky district of the city.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes a fire station in Kharkiv region with missiles, one rescuer injured
State Emergency Service
Kharkiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Kharkiv: local authorities say people may be under rubble
The Russian army attacked Kharkiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?