Russia strikes a fire station in Kharkiv region with missiles, one rescuer injured

On the night of March 18, Russian troops launched a rocket attack on a border town of Kharkiv region, hitting a fire station. The rescuer was injured.

Russian missile attack on the fire department

The State Emergency Service reports that the fire station building was damaged by the impact. Windows, doors, and gates were broken, and the roof and facade were destroyed.

In addition, four fire and rescue vehicles were damaged.

There were 11 rescuers on duty at the fire station, one of whom received an arm injury.

The rescue driver of the local fire and rescue unit was injured. He was given medical assistance on the spot.

The aggressor country continues to deliberately destroy those who stand to protect the safety of civilians, the State Emergency Service emphasised.

Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine

On the night of March 17-18, Russian troops launched 22 Shahed-type kamikaze drones over Ukraine. Air defence forces shot down 17 of them.

In Kryvyi Rih, Russian "Shaheds" fragments fell on a 5-story building, causing a fire. No casualties.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, the attack damaged private industrial facilities and residential buildings in Oleksandriyskyi district.

Also, the enemy attacked with 5 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the Kharkiv region, with two Kh-59 guided air missiles in the Sumy region.