Air defence shots down 17 of 22 "Shaheds" overnight

On March 18, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 22 Shahed drones. Air defense forces destroyed 17 of them.

The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian night attack on Ukraine

At night, the Russians attacked with five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the Kharkiv region, two Kh-59 guided air missiles in the Sumy region, and 22 Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, became the area of drone launches.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Ground Forces, mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, and EW warfare means were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat work, 17 "Shaheds" were shot down within Kyiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, and Rivne regions.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on March 18

Russia struck a fire station in the Kharkiv region. One casualty was reported. As a result of the impact, the fire station building was damaged: windows, doors, gates, roof and facade were damaged. In addition, four fire and rescue vehicles were damaged.