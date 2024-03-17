AFU destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers, 11 tanks and an air defense system

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Sunday, March 17, are 1,160 occupiers, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 430,740 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 49 vehicles, 28 artillery systems and 24 self-propelled guns.

What are the total combat losses of the enemy

personnel — about 430,740 (+1,160) people were eliminated;

tanks — 6,790 (+11) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 12,997 (+24) units;

artillery systems — 10,634 (+28) units;

RSZV — 1017 units;

air defense equipment — 720 (+1) units;

aircraft — 347 units;

helicopters — 325 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 8,272 (+4) units;

cruise missiles — 1,922 units;

ships/boats — 26 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 14,073 (+49) units;

special equipment - 1723 (+11) units.

What is known about Russian shelling

During the past day, 58 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 6 missile and 62 air strikes, carried out 125 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

Losses of the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 4 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.