One dead as a result of a Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv

A person died in the hospital as a result of a Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv on March 17.

Consequences of the attack on Mykolaiv

The State Emergency Service reports that a total of six people were injured, including a child.

The representatives of the "Odesa" OSUV note that the Russian occupiers struck an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv.

Residential buildings were damaged. Three cars were previously damaged, one of which caught fire. Rescuers of the 3rd state fire and rescue unit promptly extinguished the fire.

The Defense Forces of the South reported that Russia hit Mykolaiv with two Iskander-M missiles from Crimea.

The occupiers used tactics identical to the previous attack on Odesa on March 15: after striking with one rocket, they repeated the attack in the same place in a few minutes.

The situation in the Mykolaiv region

According to OVA, on the night of March 17, the forces and means of anti-aircraft defense in the Mykolaiv region destroyed the "Shahed 131/136" type UAV.

On March 16, the Russians twice fired artillery at the settlements of the Kutsurub community. There are no casualties.

At 2:20 p.m., the town of Ochakiv came under artillery fire. The building was damaged. There are no casualties.

Also, at 21:53 and at 01:35, enemy artillery shelling was recorded in the water area of Ochakiv community. There are no casualties.