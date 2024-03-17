Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv injures 5
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv injures 5

Vitaly Kim / Mykolaivska OVA
Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv injures 5
Читати українською

On Sunday, March 17, sounds of explosions were heard in Mykolaiv during an air raid warning. The local authorities announced several strikes, resulting in the injury of five people/

What is known about the shelling of Mykolaiv

On the afternoon of March 17, the Russian army attacked Mykolaiv — several explosions rang out in the city.

As the head of OVA Vitaly Kim said, as a result of the attack by the occupiers, five people were injured in the city.

On a forgiven Sunday, should we forgive the Katsaps for firing ballistic missiles at us?, — Kim wrote.

The Russians hit a gas station in Nikopol with drones

In the morning, the Russians directed two kamikaze drones around the city, drones hit a gas station.

According to the head of the OVA, three men aged 32, 43 and 67 were injured. Doctors provided them with all the necessary help.

As a result of the enemy attack, the gas station equipment and the truck were damaged.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The troops of the Russian Federation shelled the location of an ambulance in the Kharkiv region
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
The troops of the Russian Federation shelled the location of an ambulance in the Kharkiv region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?