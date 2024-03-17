Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv injures 5

On Sunday, March 17, sounds of explosions were heard in Mykolaiv during an air raid warning. The local authorities announced several strikes, resulting in the injury of five people/

What is known about the shelling of Mykolaiv

On the afternoon of March 17, the Russian army attacked Mykolaiv — several explosions rang out in the city.

As the head of OVA Vitaly Kim said, as a result of the attack by the occupiers, five people were injured in the city.

On a forgiven Sunday, should we forgive the Katsaps for firing ballistic missiles at us?, — Kim wrote.

The Russians hit a gas station in Nikopol with drones

In the morning, the Russians directed two kamikaze drones around the city, drones hit a gas station.

According to the head of the OVA, three men aged 32, 43 and 67 were injured. Doctors provided them with all the necessary help.

As a result of the enemy attack, the gas station equipment and the truck were damaged.