Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv injures 5

On Sunday, March 17, sounds of explosions were heard in Mykolaiv during an air raid warning. The local authorities announced several strikes, resulting in the injury of five people/
What is known about the shelling of Mykolaiv
On the afternoon of March 17, the Russian army attacked Mykolaiv — several explosions rang out in the city.
As the head of OVA Vitaly Kim said, as a result of the attack by the occupiers, five people were injured in the city.
The Russians hit a gas station in Nikopol with drones
In the morning, the Russians directed two kamikaze drones around the city, drones hit a gas station.
According to the head of the OVA, three men aged 32, 43 and 67 were injured. Doctors provided them with all the necessary help.
As a result of the enemy attack, the gas station equipment and the truck were damaged.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-