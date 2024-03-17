The troops of the Russian Federation shelled the location of an ambulance in the Kharkiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The troops of the Russian Federation shelled the location of an ambulance in the Kharkiv region

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
The troops of the Russian Federation shelled the location of an ambulance in the Kharkiv region
Читати українською

In the morning of March 17, Russian occupying forces fired at a temporary location of an ambulance in the village of Bugayivka in the Kharkiv region.

The occupiers were caught by the location of an ambulance in the Kharkiv region

According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, the enemy shelling of the village took place at 9:15. A 36-year-old paramedic and a 56-year-old ambulance driver were injured. They are currently being treated at a hospital in Kharkiv.

As a result of the attack, the one-story building where the medical workers were, the buildings nearby, as well as two ambulances were damaged.

The Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure facility near Kharkiv

A Russian kamikaze drone struck a village in the Kharkiv region at night on March 16. Damaged object of critical infrastructure.

As the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported, around 02:25 a Russian drone "Shakhed" hit the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district.

As a result of the enemy attack, the object of critical infrastructure was damaged. According to local authorities, there were no casualties.

What is the situation in the Kharkiv region

We will remind that Kharkiv and the settlements of the region come under enemy fire almost every day, in particular, due to the proximity to the border with the Russian Federation.

In addition, hostilities are taking place in the Kupyan district, the occupiers want to return the territories they seized at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The situation in this direction is complicated.

As reported, on March 15, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the village of Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region. The premises of the dormitory and the premises of the emergency medical aid point were destroyed.

Also on March 14, arrivals were recorded in a suburb near Kharkiv.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians strike State Emergency Service training ground in Kharkiv region, causing a fire
State Emergency Service
State Emergency Service
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine starts the forced evacuation of some settlements in Kharkiv's region
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Child
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians strike Vovchansk in Kharkiv's region with aerial bomb, one injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
shelling

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?