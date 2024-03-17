The troops of the Russian Federation shelled the location of an ambulance in the Kharkiv region

In the morning of March 17, Russian occupying forces fired at a temporary location of an ambulance in the village of Bugayivka in the Kharkiv region.

According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, the enemy shelling of the village took place at 9:15. A 36-year-old paramedic and a 56-year-old ambulance driver were injured. They are currently being treated at a hospital in Kharkiv.

As a result of the attack, the one-story building where the medical workers were, the buildings nearby, as well as two ambulances were damaged.

The Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure facility near Kharkiv

A Russian kamikaze drone struck a village in the Kharkiv region at night on March 16. Damaged object of critical infrastructure.

As the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported, around 02:25 a Russian drone "Shakhed" hit the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district.

As a result of the enemy attack, the object of critical infrastructure was damaged. According to local authorities, there were no casualties.

What is the situation in the Kharkiv region

We will remind that Kharkiv and the settlements of the region come under enemy fire almost every day, in particular, due to the proximity to the border with the Russian Federation.

In addition, hostilities are taking place in the Kupyan district, the occupiers want to return the territories they seized at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The situation in this direction is complicated.

As reported, on March 15, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the village of Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region. The premises of the dormitory and the premises of the emergency medical aid point were destroyed.

Also on March 14, arrivals were recorded in a suburb near Kharkiv.