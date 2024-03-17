The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck Mykolaiv on March 17 by analogy with the previous attack on Odesa.

What is known about the tactics of the Russian army during the attacks on Odesa and Mykolaiv

It is noted that during the strikes on Mykolaiv on March 17 and on Odesa on March 15, war criminals of the Russian army struck again at the same place with a minimal difference in time.

The representatives of the "Odesa" OSUV note that the Russian occupiers struck an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv.

The strike was probably carried out from the territory of Crimea occupied by Russia with two Iskander missiles.

The tactics of action are identical to the previous attack on Odesa: after striking with one missile, in a few minutes they repeated the attack in the same place, — the Operational Command "South" notes. Share

As a result of today's Russian rocket fire in the area, residential buildings and civilian cars were damaged.

As of now, at least 5 local residents are known to have been injured.

At the same time, the press service of the National Police noted that as a result of the rocket attack by the occupiers on Mykolaiv, the number of victims increased to six.

Law enforcement officers added that damage to residential buildings, vehicles and infrastructure facilities has been recorded so far.

What is known about the attacks of the Russian army in other regions

According to the journalists of "Suspilne. Sumy", in the afternoon of March 17, explosions rang out in Sumy.

It is noted that there were several explosions. The first rang out at about 3:50 p.m., followed two minutes later by the second.

Currently, an air alert continues in Sumy Oblast and some other regions.

Later, in Sumy OVA, it was noted that the Russian occupiers had hit 2 infrastructure objects in the city.