Russia strikes Kharkiv: local authorities say people may be under rubble

In Kharkiv, during an air raid on March 20, an explosion rang out in one of the city's districts. As a result of the attack of the occupying army of the Russian Federation, destruction and casualties were recorded in the city.

What is known about the next attack of the Russian army on Kharkov

According to the information of the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, and the head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, a missile hit by the Russian occupiers was recorded on the territory of one of the districts of the city.

There may be people under the rubble. All specialized services work on site. The information is being clarified, Sinegubov said. Share

The head of the RMA also warned about the high threat of repeated enemy strikes.

Occupiers may strike again. Residents of Kharkiv and the region: stay in shelters until the air siren all clear! Syniegubov warned. Share

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian army on Kharkiv

The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, noted that as a result of the attack of the Russian army on Kharkiv, there were casualties.

In addition, it became known that a large-scale fire broke out due to the impact of an enemy missile.

As a result of today's attack on Kharkiv, there are casualties. Their number and degree of injuries is being clarified. There was a very big fire at the place of hit, Terekhov emphasised. Share

What is known about the consequences of shelling by the Russian army in the Kharkiv region

Syniegubov noted that during the day, the occupying army of the Russian Federation inflicted artillery and mortar strikes on 20 settlements in the region.