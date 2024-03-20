Russia strikes Kharkiv: local authorities say people may be under rubble

In Kharkiv, during an air raid on March 20, an explosion rang out in one of the city's districts. As a result of the attack of the occupying army of the Russian Federation, destruction and casualties were recorded in the city.
What is known about the next attack of the Russian army on Kharkov
According to the information of the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, and the head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, a missile hit by the Russian occupiers was recorded on the territory of one of the districts of the city.
The head of the RMA also warned about the high threat of repeated enemy strikes.
What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian army on Kharkiv
The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, noted that as a result of the attack of the Russian army on Kharkiv, there were casualties.
In addition, it became known that a large-scale fire broke out due to the impact of an enemy missile.
What is known about the consequences of shelling by the Russian army in the Kharkiv region
Syniegubov noted that during the day, the occupying army of the Russian Federation inflicted artillery and mortar strikes on 20 settlements in the region.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-