General Staff Latest: AFU repels over 50 attacks and carries out ten airstrikes against Russia's army

Sixty-seven combat clashes took place between the Defence Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers over the last day.

Strikes of the Armed Forces against the occupiers

The General Staff reports that during the day, the Air Force struck ten areas of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration.

Units of missile troops inflicted damage on the composition of the enemy's ammunition.

Over the day, the enemy launched two missiles and made 54 airstrikes and 41 MLRS shellings at positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The situation in the east and south

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten enemy attacks in the areas of Bilogorivka, Zolotarivka, the Luhansk region, Yampolivka, Terny, Rozdolivka, and Vesele in the Donetsk region.

In Bakhmut's direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled five enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Ivanovske, and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Avdiivka, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Berdychi, Semenivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Netaylove, and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in Krasnohorivka, Georhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine settlements. The enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 18 times to break through our troops' defences.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Staromayorske settlements of the Donetsk region and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.

During the day, the enemy carried out three attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson direction.