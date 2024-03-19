General Staff Latest: AFU hit two ammunition depots and an EW system of Russia's army

During the day, the Defence Forces' aviation struck six enemy areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration.

What is happening in different parts of the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces provided operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 19.03.2024.

During the day, 67 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched three missiles and 62 air strikes and carried out 64 MLRS shelling from the RSZV on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out three unsuccessful assaults on the Defence Forces' positions in the area of the Synkivka settlement in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks in Terny, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through our troops' defences.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled six enemy attacks in Predtechyne, Klishchiivka, and Bila Gora settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine settlements. The enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 18 times to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders in the Staromayorsky area of the Donetsk region four times.

In the Kherson direction, during the day, the enemy carried out one attack on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

During the day, the AFU aviation struck six areas of the enemy concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration.

Units of the AFU missile forces damaged two ammunition depots and one enemy EW.