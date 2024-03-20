General Staff Latest: AFU repels 80 attacks by the Russian army at the front

During the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 80 times and inflicted numerous losses on the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

It is noted that during the day, the occupying army of the Russian Federation fired four missiles at Ukraine, carried out 86 airstrikes and carried out 114 MLRS shellings on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and objects of civil infrastructure.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

About 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions were under artillery fire.

What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out ten unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces in the Synkivka settlement of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 14 enemy attacks in Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Terny, and Spirne, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through our troops' defences.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the Predtechyne, Klishchiivka, and Bila Gora settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske, and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Novopavlivske, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 29 times to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the Staromayorske settlements of the Donetsk region and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro. During the past day, one assault on our troops' positions was carried out.

Aviation of the Defense Forces struck six areas of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration.

The missile forces' units damaged two ammunition warehouses, one ground control point for drones, and one enemy EW station.

According to the information of the General Staff, the total and current losses of the Russian army are: