Finland backs Czechia's proposal, providing €30 million for shells purchase to Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Finland backs Czechia's proposal, providing €30 million for shells purchase to Ukraine

Antti Häkkänen
Ammunition
Читати українською

Ukraine will receive €30 million from Finland for the purchase of artillery shells. This will occur under the auspices of the Czech initiative to supply ammunition to the Armed Forces.

Finland will help Ukraine with ammunition

Finland will allocate €30 million to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine.

Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkiänen announced this on the X network.

After discussing with the Czech Defence Forces commander, the MOD chief announced this decision regarding improving support for European defence and Ukraine.

In particular, we discussed the Czech ammunition initiative. Finland will allocate 30 million euros for this initiative.

Antti Häkkiänen

Antti Häkkiänen

Finnish MOD chief

Czech initiative on shells for the Armed Forces

Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel said that Prague is trying to deliver ammunition to Ukraine as quickly as possible.

Before that, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, stated that according to the signals received by Kyiv, the Ukrainian military will soon experience an increase in the supply of ammunition within the framework of the Czech initiative.

Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic on national security issues Tomas Poyar stated that the ammunition purchased within the framework of the Czech initiative may arrive in Ukraine already in June.

President Petr Pavel announced at the Munich Security Conference that the Czech Republic has found up to 800,000 shells, which can be sent to Ukraine in a few weeks if funding is found for this.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Czechia promises additional procurement of 200 thousand shells for Ukraine
Ammunition
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Czech Republic found additional hundreds of thousands of ammunition for Ukraine — WSJ
ammunition
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Finland transfers combat boats to Ukraine
Boat

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?