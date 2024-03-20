Ukraine will receive €30 million from Finland for the purchase of artillery shells. This will occur under the auspices of the Czech initiative to supply ammunition to the Armed Forces.

Finland will allocate €30 million to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine.

Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkiänen announced this on the X network.

After discussing with the Czech Defence Forces commander, the MOD chief announced this decision regarding improving support for European defence and Ukraine.

In particular, we discussed the Czech ammunition initiative. Finland will allocate 30 million euros for this initiative. Antti Häkkiänen Finnish MOD chief

Czech initiative on shells for the Armed Forces

Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel said that Prague is trying to deliver ammunition to Ukraine as quickly as possible.

Before that, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, stated that according to the signals received by Kyiv, the Ukrainian military will soon experience an increase in the supply of ammunition within the framework of the Czech initiative.

Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic on national security issues Tomas Poyar stated that the ammunition purchased within the framework of the Czech initiative may arrive in Ukraine already in June.

President Petr Pavel announced at the Munich Security Conference that the Czech Republic has found up to 800,000 shells, which can be sent to Ukraine in a few weeks if funding is found for this.