Finland transfers combat boats to Ukraine

Finland will send combat boats to Ukraine as military aid. The exact number is currently unknown.

What is known about the new aid to Ukraine from Finland

The Yle writes that the information that Finland gave combat boats to Ukraine was disclosed by the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, during an address to his country's parliament. According to him, Helsinki turned to him with a request for the transit of such equipment through the territory of Romania to Ukraine.

Iohannis also said that he approved the training of about 50 Ukrainian defenders in Romania on Finnish boats.

Journalists specify that currently, the Finnish Navy includes, in particular, Jehu-class amphibious assault ships and transport ships of the Jurmo and Uisko classes.

What is known about such boats

The main tasks of the boats mentioned above are amphibious and transport operations for the Finnish Coast Guard in all weather conditions. For example, Uisko-class ships can carry 22 people.

Boats have high manoeuvrability and can move in shallow water.

We will remind you that the Western countries have repeatedly transferred their combat boats to Ukraine.

In particular, Sweden recently announced a new military aid package, which included ten combat boats and 20 group boats.

Also, at the beginning of March, the Netherlands promised to provide Ukrainian defenders with eight militarized river patrol boats and a CB90 amphibious assault boat.