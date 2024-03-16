Introduction of Western troops into Ukraine. Finland made an unexpected statement

As the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Elina Valtonen, emphasized, Western countries, in particular the United States, should not completely reject the idea of introducing their troops into Ukraine, if the situation will deteriorate rapidly.

Finland supported Macron's idea regarding Ukraine

It is important that we do not rule it out (introduction of Western troops into Ukraine — ed.) in the long term, because we never know how serious the situation will become. Elina Valtonen Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland

Despite her loud and unexpected call, the diplomat also added that her country's position as of today is clear and unchanging: until now, Finland will not introduce any of its troops into Ukraine and does not want to discuss it.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Elina Valtonen's words referred to a long-term and hypothetical choice.

As Politico notes, the negative scenario of the development of the Russian-Ukrainian war can dramatically change the categorical decision of Western countries.

Eventually, they may realize that the Russian army has gone too far and must be stopped immediately.

It is then that the idea of introducing Western troops into Ukraine may get a second lease of life.

Germany, France and Poland agreed not to send troops to Ukraine

On March 15, it was officially announced that the leaders of France, Germany and Poland, President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister Donald Tusk, after joint negotiations, agreed to increase support for Ukraine.

Despite this, they also concluded that they will not send their troops to deter the Russian army on the Ukrainian front.