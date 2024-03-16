Scholz promises more weapons for Ukraine after meeting with Macron, Tusk

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a press conference after the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, held today in Berlin, announced increased support for Ukraine.

Scholz assured Ukraine of reliable support

Scholz said that countries will buy more weapons for Ukraine on the world market.

This was announced in the video broadcast of the press conference.

The German chancellor noted that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should know that the support of Ukraine in Europe will not decrease, and they will use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine financially.

Germany, together with its partners, will increase the production of weapons in Ukraine. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

Weimar triangle: what is known

This informal international association of Germany, Poland, and France was established in 1991. Numerous meetings of foreign ministers and heads of state occur within the group. Issues regarding Ukraine are often discussed at the summits.

Initiatives were put forward several times in different periods to join Ukraine into the respective union and thus transform the "triangle" into a "quadrilateral".

Macron will hold talks with Scholz regarding Ukraine

Journalists refer to their insiders in German and French political circles.

In addition, it is emphasized that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will also participate in the negotiations.

Macron, Scholz and Tusk want the meeting to be a show of unity after a tense period in which Franco-German disputes over Ukraine escalated into open hostility.

The prolonged tension began with Macron's statement that he does not rule out the possibility of sending Western troops to fight in Ukraine. The more cautious Scholz replied that this would not happen.

According to Politico, Macron's statement about "cowards in Europe" was aimed at the German chancellor.

Official Berlin is concerned that Macron has been tough on Ukraine but has not provided the same military support as Germany.