DIU chief Budanov names a turning point in battle for Kyiv in 2022

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, told what exactly made it possible to save Kyiv from the Russian occupation.

The DIU chief shared his memories in an interview for the "Brave Hearts" talk show.

Gen Kyrylo Budanov draws attention to the fact that the operation in Irpen was a turning point for the defense of Kyiv.

According to the chief of Ukrainian intelligence, it became a real surprise for the Russian invaders.

It (the operation — ed.) split their group, which operated in the Kyiv direction, into two parts. After that, the escape began, recalls the DIU chief.

In addition, Kyrylo Budanov shared information about how the preparation stage for the dam's detonation on the Irpin River took place to widen its channel and thereby create an obstacle for the Russian invaders.

We found a person responsible for hydro-technical structures, but I don't remember the correct name of this organisation. Its chief engineer came to see me. He talked for a long time about what and why in such scientific terms. I asked him, "You can just say directly—what is needed for the river of [its banks]?" ― "Well, blow it up here and there and open these floodgates." After that, the work started. Kyrylo Budanov DIU chief

Budanov told who helped thwart the Russian offensive on Kyiv

According to the Ukrainian lieutenant general, his team received information about the Russians' intention to capture the Antonov airfield on February 24, 2022, and land thousands of their soldiers there to capture Kyiv from a reliable informant.

The head of Ukrainian military intelligence reported everything in Gostomel to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

By the way, the president of Ukraine ordered his soldiers to mercilessly destroy the Russians, not giving them any chance to penetrate Kyiv.