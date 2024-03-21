During the Russian massive missile attack on Kyiv, air defence forces destroyed all missiles, including "Iskander-M" and "Kinzhal".

The results of the work of the Air Defence Forces

The Air Force reports that on the night of March 21, the Russians attacked with two ballistic/aeroballistic missiles "Iskander-M" (KN-23) / Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal", as well as 29 cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-555 of 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers from Volgodonsk and Engels.

The missiles came from the north, the main direction of the attack was Kyiv.

The air force's anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of successful combat work, all enemy missiles were shot down in the Kyiv region!

Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on March 21: what is known

Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reports that as a result of the rocket attack in Kyiv, 12 people are known to have been injured.

There is also damage in several districts of the capital. According to preliminary data:

Podil district:

debris falling onto the territory of non-residential buildings;

fire at the transformer substation, the fire was extinguished on an area of 200 square meters;

the information about falling debris on the roof of a residential building with subsequent fire was not confirmed;

ignition on the roof of a non-residential two-story building, the fire was extinguished.

Shevchenkivskyi district:

a multi-story residential building was damaged, the blast wave blew out windows, and the apartment caught fire; residents are evacuated from the building;

the fire of three cars was extinguished;

debris falling onto the territory of a residential building between a kindergarten and residential buildings, without negative consequences;

the blast wave damaged the glazing of the windows of the apartment building;

fire of a private residential building.

Svyatoshynskyi district: