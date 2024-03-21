Air defence destroys all 31 Russian missiles during attack on Kyiv
Ukraine
Air defence destroys all 31 Russian missiles during attack on Kyiv

During the Russian massive missile attack on Kyiv, air defence forces destroyed all missiles, including "Iskander-M" and "Kinzhal".

The results of the work of the Air Defence Forces

The Air Force reports that on the night of March 21, the Russians attacked with two ballistic/aeroballistic missiles "Iskander-M" (KN-23) / Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal", as well as 29 cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-555 of 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers from Volgodonsk and Engels.

The missiles came from the north, the main direction of the attack was Kyiv.

The air force's anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of successful combat work, all enemy missiles were shot down in the Kyiv region!

Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on March 21: what is known

Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reports that as a result of the rocket attack in Kyiv, 12 people are known to have been injured.

There is also damage in several districts of the capital. According to preliminary data:

Podil district:

  • debris falling onto the territory of non-residential buildings;

  • fire at the transformer substation, the fire was extinguished on an area of 200 square meters;

  • the information about falling debris on the roof of a residential building with subsequent fire was not confirmed;

  • ignition on the roof of a non-residential two-story building, the fire was extinguished.

Shevchenkivskyi district:

  • a multi-story residential building was damaged, the blast wave blew out windows, and the apartment caught fire; residents are evacuated from the building;

  • the fire of three cars was extinguished;

  • debris falling onto the territory of a residential building between a kindergarten and residential buildings, without negative consequences;

  • the blast wave damaged the glazing of the windows of the apartment building;

  • fire of a private residential building.

Svyatoshynskyi district:

  • information regarding damage to the building of the preschool educational institution has not been confirmed;

  • There was a damage to a multi-story residential building recorded; the debris fell on the 4th floor of a 9-story building, and the blast wave blew out windows;

  • car fire has been eliminated;

