During the Russian massive missile attack on Kyiv, air defence forces destroyed all missiles, including "Iskander-M" and "Kinzhal".
The results of the work of the Air Defence Forces
The Air Force reports that on the night of March 21, the Russians attacked with two ballistic/aeroballistic missiles "Iskander-M" (KN-23) / Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal", as well as 29 cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-555 of 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers from Volgodonsk and Engels.
The missiles came from the north, the main direction of the attack was Kyiv.
The air force's anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.
Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on March 21: what is known
Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reports that as a result of the rocket attack in Kyiv, 12 people are known to have been injured.
There is also damage in several districts of the capital. According to preliminary data:
Podil district:
debris falling onto the territory of non-residential buildings;
fire at the transformer substation, the fire was extinguished on an area of 200 square meters;
the information about falling debris on the roof of a residential building with subsequent fire was not confirmed;
ignition on the roof of a non-residential two-story building, the fire was extinguished.
Shevchenkivskyi district:
a multi-story residential building was damaged, the blast wave blew out windows, and the apartment caught fire; residents are evacuated from the building;
the fire of three cars was extinguished;
debris falling onto the territory of a residential building between a kindergarten and residential buildings, without negative consequences;
the blast wave damaged the glazing of the windows of the apartment building;
fire of a private residential building.
Svyatoshynskyi district:
information regarding damage to the building of the preschool educational institution has not been confirmed;
There was a damage to a multi-story residential building recorded; the debris fell on the 4th floor of a 9-story building, and the blast wave blew out windows;
car fire has been eliminated;
