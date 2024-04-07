The representatives of the IAEA confirmed the explosion of the UAV on the territory occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
What is known about the drone explosion on the territory of the ZNPP
Russian occupiers at the station cynically accused Ukraine of the attack.
The Russians claim that the UAV allegedly exploded over the dome of the stopped reactor.
What is known about Ukraine's liquidation of the consequences of the Russian army's shelling of the ZNPP
The press service of "Energoatom" noted that on April 6, thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian energy workers, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP managed to be connected to the second power line after artillery shelling by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
Since the beginning of the Russian occupation, the Zaporizhzhya NPP has already experienced eight complete blackouts and one partial blackout, with the start of emergency diesel generators and safety systems. Their refusal threatens an emergency situation.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-