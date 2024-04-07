The representatives of the IAEA confirmed the explosion of the UAV on the territory occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

What is known about the drone explosion on the territory of the ZNPP

IAEA experts at the ZNPP were informed that a drone detonated at the station today. IAEA experts also observed such a detonation. We urge you to refrain from actions that contradict the 5 principles of the IAEA and endanger nuclear safety, — said the director of the agency, Rafael Grossi.

IAEA experts have been informed by ZNPP that a drone detonated on site today. Such detonation is consistent with IAEA observations. “I urge to refrain from actions that contradict the 5 IAEA principles and jeopardise nuclear safety,” Director General @rafaelmgrossi said. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) April 7, 2024

Russian occupiers at the station cynically accused Ukraine of the attack.

The Russians claim that the UAV allegedly exploded over the dome of the stopped reactor.

The Russians claim that the UAV allegedly exploded over the dome of the stopped reactor.

The type of weapon was not named, although the drone attack was previously announced. The level of radiation remains within normal limits and there are no serious damages, — the publication of the Reuters publication emphasizes.

What is known about Ukraine's liquidation of the consequences of the Russian army's shelling of the ZNPP

The press service of "Energoatom" noted that on April 6, thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian energy workers, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP managed to be connected to the second power line after artillery shelling by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

On April 6, at 6:09 p.m., the work of the Zaporizhzhya TPP — Ferosplavna power transmission line with a voltage of 330 kV was restored by the efforts of Ukrainian specialists, which was under repair after shelling by the Russian occupiers. This line, together with the Zaporizhzhya NPP — Dniprovska line with a voltage of 750 kV, connects the station to the unified energy system of Ukraine and provides power for its own needs, — emphasized in "Energoatom".