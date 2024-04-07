The IAEA reported the explosion of an unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of the ZNPP
The IAEA reported the explosion of an unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of the ZNPP

Source:  online.ua

The representatives of the IAEA confirmed the explosion of the UAV on the territory occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

What is known about the drone explosion on the territory of the ZNPP

IAEA experts at the ZNPP were informed that a drone detonated at the station today. IAEA experts also observed such a detonation. We urge you to refrain from actions that contradict the 5 principles of the IAEA and endanger nuclear safety, — said the director of the agency, Rafael Grossi.

Russian occupiers at the station cynically accused Ukraine of the attack.

The Russians claim that the UAV allegedly exploded over the dome of the stopped reactor.

The type of weapon was not named, although the drone attack was previously announced. The level of radiation remains within normal limits and there are no serious damages, — the publication of the Reuters publication emphasizes.

What is known about Ukraine's liquidation of the consequences of the Russian army's shelling of the ZNPP

The press service of "Energoatom" noted that on April 6, thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian energy workers, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP managed to be connected to the second power line after artillery shelling by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

On April 6, at 6:09 p.m., the work of the Zaporizhzhya TPP — Ferosplavna power transmission line with a voltage of 330 kV was restored by the efforts of Ukrainian specialists, which was under repair after shelling by the Russian occupiers. This line, together with the Zaporizhzhya NPP — Dniprovska line with a voltage of 750 kV, connects the station to the unified energy system of Ukraine and provides power for its own needs, — emphasized in "Energoatom".

Since the beginning of the Russian occupation, the Zaporizhzhya NPP has already experienced eight complete blackouts and one partial blackout, with the start of emergency diesel generators and safety systems. Their refusal threatens an emergency situation.

