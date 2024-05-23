Zaporizhzhia NPP once again power outaged: details

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNNP) is again threatened with a complete outage. On May 23, the external airline was disconnected at the station occupied by the Russians.

NPP is once again in a catastrophic state

The external overhead power line 750 kV "Dniprovska", which connects the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP with the United Energy System of Ukraine, has been unlocked.

Energoatom reported this.

Today, May 23, 2024, at 1:31 p.m., the PL-750 kV "Dniprovska" external overhead line connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP with the United Energy System of Ukraine was disconnected. Currently, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is connected to the Ukrainian power system only by the power transmission line PL-330 kV Zaporizhzhya TPP — Ferosplavna, writes "Energoatom".

If the power transmission line "Zaporizhzhia TPP — Ferosplavna" fails, it will threaten an accident at the station.

Energoatom reminds that since the beginning of the occupation, the ZNPP has already experienced eight complete blackouts and one partial outage. During the latter, diesel generators and a security system were started. Share

Restarting the ZNPP could lead to a nuclear disaster

Restarting the occupied Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia NPP could lead to a nuclear disaster at the facility. Greenpeace nuclear specialist Sean Burnie announced this on the national newscast.

In the last month, we have seen signals that Rosatom is planning to restart the Zaporizhzhia NPP. In a document handed over to the IAEA last week, the Russian government reveals its plans to build a new pumping station at the ZNPP... since the Russians destroyed the Kakhovska Dam. Water from it cooled the nuclear power plant.

Bernie noted that at the moment there are no trained and experienced Ukrainian personnel working at the NPP, from time to time the NPP is completely de-energised, that is, there have been no safe conditions at the facility for a long time. And with a restart, the security level will be even lower.