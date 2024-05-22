Russia announced that they plan to restart the occupied Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and warned the IAEA about it.
Restarting the ZNPP could lead to a nuclear disaster
Restarting the occupied Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia NPP could lead to a nuclear disaster at the facility. Greenpeace nuclear specialist Sean Burnie announced this on the national newscast.
Bernie noted that, at the moment, there are no trained and experienced Ukrainian personnel working at the NPP. From time to time, the NPP is wholly de-energised. That is, the facility has had no safe conditions for a long time. And with a restart, the security level will be even lower.
Greenpeace does not trust Rosatom
He emphasised that the Russians plan to restart one of the power units by December this year.
According to Sean Burnie, in the IAEA's reports on the situation at the ZNPP in recent months, the Agency did not take a position against the restart. They say it's probably not a good idea and precautions should be taken.
The idea is that Rosatom assures that it will all be safe, that they are carrying out repairs at the station, etc. However, this is a lie, emphasised the specialist.
