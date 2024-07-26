Air defense forces shot down 20 drones during a new attack by the Russia

On the night of July 26, Ukrainian air defense managed to repulse another air attack by Russian invaders within several regions.
- The Ukrainian Air Force managed to destroy 20 Russian drones of the "Shahed" type.
- The Russian army attacked the cities of Nizhyn, Nikopol, Marganets and Chervonogrihorivsk, causing damage to infrastructure and residential facilities.
- Russian soldiers attacked Ukrenergo facilities in two regions of Ukraine.
According to the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of July 26, 2024, the Russian invaders fired an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region. — the Russian Federation.
This time, the Donetsk region of Ukraine was under attack from the enemy.
In addition, it is reported that "Shahed" type drones were launched by the Russian army from the following directions: Cape Chauda — Crimea, Kursk — Russian Federation.
It is worth noting that mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile troops and EW units of the Air Force were involved in repelling the new enemy attack.
On the night of July 26, the Russian army attacked Nizhyn with "shaheds", one person was wounded.
It is also known about hitting an infrastructure object and a residential dormitory.
Russian soldiers targeted the communities of Nikopol, Marganetska and Chervonogrigorivska. None of the civilians were injured.
The Russian Federation also struck Ukrenergo facilities in Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions.
There was a blackout of household consumers. Emergency recovery works are ongoing.
