Air defense forces shot down 20 drones during a new attack by the Russia

On the night of July 26, Ukrainian air defense managed to repulse another air attack by Russian invaders within several regions.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on July 26 — the first details

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of July 26, 2024, the Russian invaders fired an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region. — the Russian Federation.

This time, the Donetsk region of Ukraine was under attack from the enemy.

In addition, it is reported that "Shahed" type drones were launched by the Russian army from the following directions: Cape Chauda — Crimea, Kursk — Russian Federation.

Radio engineering troops of the Air Force identified and escorted 22 "martyrs". 20 of them were shot down by anti-aircraft defense in the Kherson, Sumy, Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions, the report says. Share

It is worth noting that mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile troops and EW units of the Air Force were involved in repelling the new enemy attack.

Thanks for the combat work! Together to victory! Mykola Oleschuk Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

What is known about the situation in different regions of Ukraine after the attacks of the Russian Federation

On the night of July 26, the Russian army attacked Nizhyn with "shaheds", one person was wounded.

It is also known about hitting an infrastructure object and a residential dormitory.

In addition, it is reported that the enemy attacked Nikopol region with kamikaze drones, infrastructure was damaged. Share

Russian soldiers targeted the communities of Nikopol, Marganetska and Chervonogrigorivska. None of the civilians were injured.

The Russian Federation also struck Ukrenergo facilities in Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions.

Photo: facebook.com/npcukrenergo

There was a blackout of household consumers. Emergency recovery works are ongoing.