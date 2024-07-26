Air defense forces shot down 20 drones during a new attack by the Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down 20 drones during a new attack by the Russia

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces
Читати українською

On the night of July 26, Ukrainian air defense managed to repulse another air attack by Russian invaders within several regions.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Air Force managed to destroy 20 Russian drones of the "Shahed" type.
  • The Russian army attacked the cities of Nizhyn, Nikopol, Marganets and Chervonogrihorivsk, causing damage to infrastructure and residential facilities.
  • Russian soldiers attacked Ukrenergo facilities in two regions of Ukraine.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on July 26 — the first details

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of July 26, 2024, the Russian invaders fired an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region. — the Russian Federation.

This time, the Donetsk region of Ukraine was under attack from the enemy.

In addition, it is reported that "Shahed" type drones were launched by the Russian army from the following directions: Cape Chauda — Crimea, Kursk — Russian Federation.

Radio engineering troops of the Air Force identified and escorted 22 "martyrs". 20 of them were shot down by anti-aircraft defense in the Kherson, Sumy, Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions, the report says.

It is worth noting that mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile troops and EW units of the Air Force were involved in repelling the new enemy attack.

Thanks for the combat work! Together to victory!

Mykola Oleschuk

Mykola Oleschuk

Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

What is known about the situation in different regions of Ukraine after the attacks of the Russian Federation

On the night of July 26, the Russian army attacked Nizhyn with "shaheds", one person was wounded.

It is also known about hitting an infrastructure object and a residential dormitory.

In addition, it is reported that the enemy attacked Nikopol region with kamikaze drones, infrastructure was damaged.

Russian soldiers targeted the communities of Nikopol, Marganetska and Chervonogrigorivska. None of the civilians were injured.

The Russian Federation also struck Ukrenergo facilities in Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions.

Photo: facebook.com/npcukrenergo

There was a blackout of household consumers. Emergency recovery works are ongoing.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Attack of Shahedov on Kyiv. Air defense forces shot down all the drones of the Russian Federation
Kyiv City Military Administration
Attack of Shahedov on Kyiv. Air defense forces shot down all the drones of the Russian Federation
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drone attack on Sevastopol. The affected military unit of the Russian army
Drone attack on Sevastopol. The affected military unit of the Russian army
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Attack on the ferry of the Russian Federation in the port "Kavkaz". Drones could have hit the Conroe Trader ferry
Attack on the ferry of the Russian Federation in the port "Kavkaz". Drones could have hit the Conroe Trader ferry

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?