On July 23, drones attacked a ferry in the port of Kavkaz in the Krasnodar region. The Conroe Trader railroad ferry was probably hit during the strike.

New details of the drone attack on the port of the Russian Federation "Kavkaz" have appeared

It is noted that there are five wounded among the ferry crew members and port employees who were attacked by an anti-aircraft missile on July 23.

As recalled in the message, at the end of May two railway ferries were attacked, which was confirmed by the report of the General Staff, photos of local residents and satellites. The only two railway ferries operating on the Kerch Strait crossing were the Conroe Trader and the Avangard

Already on June 21, the Russian Federation reported that they had eliminated the consequences of the Ukrainian attack on the Avangard ferry. As it turned out, the ferry suffered a hole in the engine room and completely lost its buoyancy.

"Vanguard" before defeat (Photo — defense-ua.com)

The report informs that it took three weeks just to prepare it for towing to the Kerch Shipyard.

This, by the way, to some extent raises the question of whether it was an anti-ship missile strike, the report says.

As noted in the publication, in this way, the only possible candidate, if we are talking about the damage to the railway ferry itself, remains the "Conroe Trader".

At the same time, it is not excluded that one of the five car ferries became the target of the attack: the large "Lavrenty", "Panagia", "Maria" and the smaller ones - "Kerchensky-2", "Eysk", the message states.

Drone attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation

Also, on July 23, it was reported about an alleged attack by drones on Sevastopol, Kerch and Dzhankoy. Explosions were heard there. Later it became known that drones attacked a military unit of the Russian army in Sevastopol.

The day before, about 5 explosions rang out in the Russian city of Tuapse from the local oil depot.