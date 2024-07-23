The Russian occupiers complain about the night drone attack on Sevastopol

The so-called governor of Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, said that in the area of Cape Fiolent, Russian anti-aircraft missiles allegedly shot down more than 15 drones.
Points of attention
What is known about the drone attack on Sevastopol
According to the occupation governor of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev, more than 15 drones were "destroyed" in the area of the North Side and Fiolent over the water area.
Debris from one UAV fell in one of the real estate owners' associations (TVN), the glass of a truck was broken.
The wreckage of the second drone fell next to a house in the area of another TVN.
According to the occupiers, no objects in the city were damaged.
Instead, locals reported powerful explosions heard in Kerch and Dzhankoya. The Kerch bridge was closed to traffic by the occupiers of the Russian Federation.
Drone attack on the S-400/S-300 air defense division in occupied Sevastopol
On July 15, in the area of Cape Fiolent of Sevastopol temporarily occupied by Russia, there were "arrivals" of the military unit of the Russian army. One of the enemy's radar stations has probably been damaged.
A total of 8 explosions were heard. Probably, one of the radar stations was damaged during the attack, and there was also an explosion at the S-400 position.
More on the topic
