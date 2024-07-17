ATESH discovered Russian secret training centre in occupied Sevastopol
Source:  ATESH

Ukrainian partisans discovered that the Russians had equipped a training center for their soldiers in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian partisans discovered a secret training center for Russian soldiers in Sevastopol.
  • ATESH passed on information about this center to Ukrainian troops.
  • The Russians have set up a school for divers, where personnel are trained, including shooting at targets in the water.
  • Partisans discovered the location of the GRU unit in Sevastopol and passed the information on to the authorities.
  • ATESH recommends military personnel to be ready for surprises and to start cooperation with special services.

What the partisans managed to discover in Sevastopol

As the partisans noted, their agent, who is a Russian soldier, said that the Russians had equipped a military training centre in the "school for divers" in Sevastopol.

Personnel training takes place there, including non-standard ones, such as shooting at targets in the water.

ATESH notes that recently the Russians like to disguise power structures under the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

ATESH calculated the location of the GRU deployment in Sevastopol

ATESH agents were initially drawn to the territory of the former military unit 95408, where the automobile battalion was located. A lot of military equipment was found on the spot, despite the high fence. But the most important thing was to find out further, in the process of tracking.

Coordinates: 44.567545, 33.403625.

It is here that the GRU unit carries out its activities under cover. Despite the fact that they are located next to the specified point, in several houses, we counted EVERY!

Partisans captured most of the "comrades" who spent time here. Find out their data, places of residence and routes of movement.

Part of the available information was transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The rest is left to us.

Therefore, ATESH has two recommendations for those who serve here:

  • Look around and prepare for surprises;

  • Contact us and start cooperation.

