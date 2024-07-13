ATESH discovered the location of a unit of the Russian GRU in Sevastopol
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

ATESH discovered the location of a unit of the Russian GRU in Sevastopol

Sevastopol
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

Members of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH tracked down the location of one of the divisions of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) in Sevastopol.

Points of attention

  • ATESH agents successfully located a unit of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) in Sevastopol, providing crucial data on its activities to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
  • The discovery also included the identification of the air defense system of the Russian Federation (S-300/400) near Simferopol, leading to plans for its neutralization.
  • ATESH's efforts demonstrate their commitment to resisting Russian influence in the region and their strategic intelligence-gathering capabilities.
  • The revealed coordinates of the GRU unit and the air defense system highlight the meticulous work carried out by ATESH operatives in tracking and monitoring these military installations.
  • The recommendations from ATESH to those serving at these locations emphasize the potential consequences and urge cooperation, signaling a shift in power dynamics in the region.

ATESH calculated the location of the GRU deployment in Sevastopol

ATESH agents were initially drawn to the territory of the former military unit 95408, where the automobile battalion was located. A lot of military equipment was found at the site, despite the high fence. But the most important thing was to find out further, in the process of tracking.

Coordinates: 44.567545, 33.403625.

It is here that the GRU unit carries out its activities under cover. Despite the fact that they are located next to the specified point, in several houses, we counted EVERY!

Partisans managed to capture most of the "comrades" who spend time here. Find out their data, places of residence and routes of movement.

Part of the available information was transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The rest is left to us.

Therefore, ATESH has two recommendations for those who serve here:

  • Look around and prepare for surprises;

  • Contact us and start cooperation.

ATESH discovered the air defense system of the Russian Federation near Simferopol

ATESH agents recorded the location of the S-300/400 air defense system, which is located on Lashkivska Gora, east of Simferopol.

Coordinates: 44.952273, 34.194718.

All information was transferred to the right hands. Therefore, the remnants of the Rashist air defense system will be destroyed in the near future. PS We recommend that residents quickly move to a new point! This may help. But not to you)

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH scouted location of the bomber production plant in Tyumen
Bomber Factory
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH found another Russian command post in temporarily occupied Donetsk region
Zakharovka
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH conducted sabotage near occupied Oleshky
Russia's army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?