ATESH discovered the location of a unit of the Russian GRU in Sevastopol

Members of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH tracked down the location of one of the divisions of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) in Sevastopol.

ATESH agents were initially drawn to the territory of the former military unit 95408, where the automobile battalion was located. A lot of military equipment was found at the site, despite the high fence. But the most important thing was to find out further, in the process of tracking.

Coordinates: 44.567545, 33.403625.

It is here that the GRU unit carries out its activities under cover. Despite the fact that they are located next to the specified point, in several houses, we counted EVERY! Share

Partisans managed to capture most of the "comrades" who spend time here. Find out their data, places of residence and routes of movement.

Part of the available information was transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The rest is left to us.

Therefore, ATESH has two recommendations for those who serve here:

Look around and prepare for surprises;

Contact us and start cooperation.

ATESH discovered the air defense system of the Russian Federation near Simferopol

ATESH agents recorded the location of the S-300/400 air defense system, which is located on Lashkivska Gora, east of Simferopol.

Coordinates: 44.952273, 34.194718.