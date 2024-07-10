ATESH found another Russian command post in temporarily occupied Donetsk region

Representatives of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH found another command post of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.
ATESH monitors the advanced command posts of the occupiers in Donetsk region
ATESH agents discovered another den of occupiers in the village of Zakharivka quite some time ago. We studied in detail who, when, why and from where they arrive here and where they go on the way back.
Military personnel visit this command post every day, and it is particularly pleasing that one high-ranking comrade likes to spend his leisure time here.
Coordinates: 47.1359125, 36.9763431, p. Zakharivka, str. Shevchenko, 17.
ATESH discovered a Russian military base in the Donetsk region
Guerrillas of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH tracked the location of the occupiers' base on the territory of the Donetsk region.
Our agent conducted reconnaissance and discovered the location of a military base on an abandoned farm near the village of Zakharivka. In the course of the observation, several key objects were recorded, which are heavily guarded. Most likely, these are places where artillery shells are stored.
The underground reported this on Telegram. And they also added the exact location of the enemy military object.
Coordinates: 47.1308800, 36.9868214. The Defence Forces of Ukraine have already received detailed information about the location.
