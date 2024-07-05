ATESH conducted sabotage on Russia's railway used for transporting North Korean munition

Guerrillas of the "ATESH" movement carried out sabotage on the railway branch, which the Russians used to transport ammunition from North Korea, the railway traffic was stopped.
- ATESH agents announce further sabotage and explosions on the railway until the Russian Federation stops transporting ammunition.
- Guerrillas discovered a Russian military base on Cape Fiolent in Crimea, where various types of weapons and ammunition are stored.
Partisans of ATESH carried out sabotage near Yekaterinburg
"ATESH" agents managed to conduct a successful operation on the Trans-Siberian railway near Yekaterinburg.
According to the partisans, journalists were prohibited from being on the scene. The information was leaked only to the local public.
Guerrillas have also announced more explosions on the railway while ammunition is being transported on it.
ATESH discovered a new Russian military base at Cape Fiolent in Crimea
ATESH founded the Sevastopol marine complex for the storage and deployment of missiles and ammunition by the occupation forces of Russia.
ATESH agents discovered the location of a large amount of weapons, military equipment, the S-400 system and a radar station on Cape Fiolent.
Here, the Rashists store their missiles, torpedoes, about 40 types of mines, and various ammunition for small arms.
It is the 17th arsenal of the Black Sea Fleet — the main tactical structure of the Sevastopol Naval Base.
The locations of the open storage areas, bunkers and air defence emplacement points covering this facility have been determined and are already in the right hands. We are preparing popcorn and waiting for the fireworks!
