Guerrillas of the "ATESH" movement carried out sabotage on the railway branch, which the Russians used to transport ammunition from North Korea, the railway traffic was stopped.

Partisans of ATESH carried out sabotage near Yekaterinburg

"ATESH" agents managed to conduct a successful operation on the Trans-Siberian railway near Yekaterinburg.

As a result, the railway line used for the delivery of North Korean ammunition was blown up, the report says.

According to the partisans, journalists were prohibited from being on the scene. The information was leaked only to the local public.

It is interesting that only after receiving a team from the FSB regional office, permission was given to the repair team to arrive at the site and begin restoration work, the report says.

Guerrillas have also announced more explosions on the railway while ammunition is being transported on it.

ATESH discovered a new Russian military base at Cape Fiolent in Crimea

ATESH founded the Sevastopol marine complex for the storage and deployment of missiles and ammunition by the occupation forces of Russia.

ATESH agents discovered the location of a large amount of weapons, military equipment, the S-400 system and a radar station on Cape Fiolent.

Here, the Rashists store their missiles, torpedoes, about 40 types of mines, and various ammunition for small arms.

It is the 17th arsenal of the Black Sea Fleet — the main tactical structure of the Sevastopol Naval Base.

The locations of the open storage areas, bunkers and air defence emplacement points covering this facility have been determined and are already in the right hands. We are preparing popcorn and waiting for the fireworks!