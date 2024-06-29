ATESH found Russia's new military base at Cape Fiolent in occupied Crimea

ATESH found the Sevastopol marine complex for the storage and deployment of missiles and ammunition of the occupation forces of Russia.

ATESH partisans found a new Russian military base near Sevastopol

ATESH agents discovered the location of a large amount of weapons, military equipment, the S-400 system and a radar station on Cape Fiolent. Share

Coordinates: 44.520626, 33.482381.

It is here that the Rashists store their missiles, torpedoes, about 40 types of mines, as well as various ammunition for small arms.

This is the 17th arsenal of the Black Sea Fleet — the main tactical structure of the Sevastopol Naval Base.

The locations of the open storage areas, bunkers and air defence emplacement points covering this facility have been determined and are already in the right hands. We are preparing popcorn and waiting for the fireworks!

What is known about the Russian underground repair station in Crimea

Ukrainian partisans descended on an underground repair station for equipment of the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The underground maintenance station for the occupiers' equipment, which was discovered by Ukrainian partisans, is located in Sevastopol at 19 Shablina Street.

ATESH agents determined that work is literally boiling over at the mentioned service station. During the entire time of observation, the queue of the occupiers' equipment was recorded. Share

According to the members of the partisan movement, at this station the Russian army repairs, in particular, Urals and Kamaz.