ATESH found Russia's new military base at Cape Fiolent in occupied Crimea

ATESH found the Sevastopol marine complex for the storage and deployment of missiles and ammunition of the occupation forces of Russia.
Points of attention
- ATESH discovered a new military base of the Russian Federation at Cape Fiolent in Crimea, where missiles, torpedoes and about 40 types of mines are stored.
- Observations showed that this base is the main tactical structure of the Sevastopol Naval Base of the Russian Federation.
- Ukrainian partisans also revealed information about an underground repair station for Russian equipment in Crimea.
- ATESH observations showed a lot of activity at the underground maintenance station for the occupiers' equipment.
ATESH partisans found a new Russian military base near Sevastopol
Coordinates: 44.520626, 33.482381.
It is here that the Rashists store their missiles, torpedoes, about 40 types of mines, as well as various ammunition for small arms.
This is the 17th arsenal of the Black Sea Fleet — the main tactical structure of the Sevastopol Naval Base.
The locations of the open storage areas, bunkers and air defence emplacement points covering this facility have been determined and are already in the right hands. We are preparing popcorn and waiting for the fireworks!
What is known about the Russian underground repair station in Crimea
Ukrainian partisans descended on an underground repair station for equipment of the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
The underground maintenance station for the occupiers' equipment, which was discovered by Ukrainian partisans, is located in Sevastopol at 19 Shablina Street.
According to the members of the partisan movement, at this station the Russian army repairs, in particular, Urals and Kamaz.
We managed to break into this object and leave surprises for every russist who goes there. You will find out who got what after you drive your troughs away from civilian infrastructure.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-