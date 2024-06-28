ATESH partisans discovered Russian underground repair station in Crimea

According to Ukrainian partisans, the occupying army, in particular, repaired damaged Urals and Kamaz at this station.
Points of attention
- Partisans of ATESH discovered an underground repair station for Russian equipment in Crimea, where repairs of Urals and Kamaz vehicles are carried out.
- Agents of the Crimean Tatar movement ATESH again sabotaged the railway, complicating the logistics of the occupiers in Crimea.
- Ukrainian partisans are planning to paralyze the railway connection of Russian troops in the near future.
- Intelligence showed active work at an underground repair station for Russian equipment in Sevastopol.
- The actions of the partisans are aimed at localizing and hindering the activities of the occupiers in Crimea through sabotage and intelligence operations.
What is known about the Russian underground repair station in Crimea
Ukrainian partisans descended on an underground repair station for equipment of the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
The underground maintenance station for the occupiers' equipment, which was discovered by Ukrainian partisans, is located in Sevastopol at 19 Shablin Str.
According to the members of the partisan movement, the Russian army repairs Urals and Kamaz trucks at this station.
ATESH partisans carried out another sabotage on Crimea's railway
Agents of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH again blew up a railway facility in temporarily occupied Crimea. This time, an explosion rocked Armyansk.
ATESH destroyed another relay cabinet and disrupted supplies from Crimea to the Kherson region.
As a result of a successful operation, a relay cabinet was destroyed in the Armyansk district. It is enormously complicating the logistics for Russian occupiers.
Our agents in all temporarily occupied territories continue the struggle. We will do everything to ensure that the railway connection of Russists is paralysed in the near future.
