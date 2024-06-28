ATESH partisans discovered Russian underground repair station in Crimea

According to Ukrainian partisans, the occupying army, in particular, repaired damaged Urals and Kamaz at this station.

What is known about the Russian underground repair station in Crimea

Ukrainian partisans descended on an underground repair station for equipment of the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The underground maintenance station for the occupiers' equipment, which was discovered by Ukrainian partisans, is located in Sevastopol at 19 Shablin Str.

Agents of "Atesh" determined that work is literally boiling over at the indicated service station. During the entire time of observation, a queue of the occupiers' equipment was recorded, — the report says.

According to the members of the partisan movement, the Russian army repairs Urals and Kamaz trucks at this station.

We managed to break into this object and leave surprises for every Russist who goes there. "You will find out who got what after you drive your troughs away from civilian infrastructure," Atesh emphasised.

ATESH partisans carried out another sabotage on Crimea's railway

Agents of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH again blew up a railway facility in temporarily occupied Crimea. This time, an explosion rocked Armyansk.

ATESH destroyed another relay cabinet and disrupted supplies from Crimea to the Kherson region.

This time, ATESH agents chose a railway line as a target, which the Russians use to deliver heavy equipment and ammunition from Crimea to the Kherson region, says a post on the traffic channel in Telegram.

As a result of a successful operation, a relay cabinet was destroyed in the Armyansk district. It is enormously complicating the logistics for Russian occupiers.