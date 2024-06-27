Russian commanders are sending troops on "meat assaults" in the Zaporizhzhia direction. One of the brigades lost 95% of its personnel during such a "maneuver".
Points of attention
- During the "meat assaults" in the Zaporizhzhia region, one of the brigades of the Russian Federation lost up to 95% of its personnel in the Myrne area.
- Russian commanders constantly use aggressive tactics at the front, which leads to serious human losses.
- Since the beginning of the day on June 27, 48 combat clashes have been recorded on the front line, which indicates the aggravation of the situation in the region.
- The partisans noted that "meat assaults" and heavy personnel losses are not an exception in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
- The agents' reports reflected the critical situation that had developed due to the Russian commanders' ineffective tactics in the Mirny area.
One of the Russian brigades lost 95% of its personnel in Zaporizhzhia direction
One of the brigades of the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhia direction lost 95% of its personnel.
During one of these assaults involving the 38th SMB, according to the partisans, the unit lost 95% of its personnel.
The ATESH agent emphasises that such cases are not isolated on this part of the front.
The situation at the front
Russian commanders constantly use "meat assaults" at the front. Thus, as noted in the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, June 27, 48 combat clashes have already been recorded on the front line.
In particular, in the Orikhiv direction, the Russians stormed in Mala Tokmachka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-