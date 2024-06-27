Russian commanders are sending troops on "meat assaults" in the Zaporizhzhia direction. One of the brigades lost 95% of its personnel during such a "maneuver".

One of the Russian brigades lost 95% of its personnel in Zaporizhzhia direction

An agent from among the service members of the 38th Russian Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) reported that the situation in the Zaporizhzhia region is extremely dire. In the area of hostilities near the village of Myrne, Russian commanders are sending their units on "meat" assaults," the report says. Share

One of the brigades of the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhia direction lost 95% of its personnel.

During one of these assaults involving the 38th SMB, according to the partisans, the unit lost 95% of its personnel.

The ATESH agent emphasises that such cases are not isolated on this part of the front.

The situation at the front

Russian commanders constantly use "meat assaults" at the front. Thus, as noted in the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, June 27, 48 combat clashes have already been recorded on the front line.

In particular, in the Orikhiv direction, the Russians stormed in Mala Tokmachka.