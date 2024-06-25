Agents of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH monitor the administration of the Russian National Guard.

ATESH conducted a survey of the Russian National Guard's territory

ATESH agent observed the military unit No. 6922 of the Russian National Guard. During which it was possible to identify key officials, fix their personal cars and track the routes of their movement to the house. The agent also collected information about guard change times, patrol schedules, and equipment movement routes.

The coordinates are 44.94081, 34.09292

All received data was transferred for further analysis and use in our operations.

What the partisans managed to discover during the new reconnaissance

On June 24, partisans surveyed the headquarters of the Russian Air Forces military unit in St. Petersburg and noted the exact coordinates of the object.

ATESH agents have been interested in this object for a long time. Military unit 26934 was associated with the military space forces and also engaged in activities related to helicopter units.

The partisans noted the exact coordinates of the military object: 59.706401797986864, 30.37792226968436.

Agents of the resistance movement noted that they had studied the specifics of the unit's and headquarters' work.