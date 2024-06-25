ATESH movement surveyed Russian National Guard military facility — video
ATESH movement surveyed Russian National Guard military facility — video

Russia's National Guard
Source:  ATESH

Agents of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH monitor the administration of the Russian National Guard.

Points of attention

  • The Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH conducted a reconnaissance of the territory of the part of the Russian Guard and identified key officials.
  • Agents collected information about guard change times, patrol schedules, and military equipment movement routes.
  • Partisans conducted a reconnaissance of the headquarters of the Air and Space Forces military unit in St. Petersburg and noted the exact coordinates of the object.
  • The interest of ATESH agents in the object led to the study of the specifics of the unit's work and headquarters.
  • As a result of intelligence, some details, such as movement routes and places of residence of individuals, became known to the resistance movement.

ATESH conducted a survey of the Russian National Guard's territory

ATESH agent observed the military unit No. 6922 of the Russian National Guard. During which it was possible to identify key officials, fix their personal cars and track the routes of their movement to the house. The agent also collected information about guard change times, patrol schedules, and equipment movement routes.

The coordinates are 44.94081, 34.09292

All received data was transferred for further analysis and use in our operations.

What the partisans managed to discover during the new reconnaissance

On June 24, partisans surveyed the headquarters of the Russian Air Forces military unit in St. Petersburg and noted the exact coordinates of the object.

ATESH agents have been interested in this object for a long time. Military unit 26934 was associated with the military space forces and also engaged in activities related to helicopter units.

The partisans noted the exact coordinates of the military object: 59.706401797986864, 30.37792226968436.

Agents of the resistance movement noted that they had studied the specifics of the unit's and headquarters' work.

We paid special attention to the officers. We know what car you drive, where you live, and what routes you take.

