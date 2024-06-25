Agents of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH monitor the administration of the Russian National Guard.
Points of attention
- The Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH conducted a reconnaissance of the territory of the part of the Russian Guard and identified key officials.
- Agents collected information about guard change times, patrol schedules, and military equipment movement routes.
- Partisans conducted a reconnaissance of the headquarters of the Air and Space Forces military unit in St. Petersburg and noted the exact coordinates of the object.
- The interest of ATESH agents in the object led to the study of the specifics of the unit's work and headquarters.
- As a result of intelligence, some details, such as movement routes and places of residence of individuals, became known to the resistance movement.
ATESH conducted a survey of the Russian National Guard's territory
ATESH agent observed the military unit No. 6922 of the Russian National Guard. During which it was possible to identify key officials, fix their personal cars and track the routes of their movement to the house. The agent also collected information about guard change times, patrol schedules, and equipment movement routes.
The coordinates are 44.94081, 34.09292
What the partisans managed to discover during the new reconnaissance
On June 24, partisans surveyed the headquarters of the Russian Air Forces military unit in St. Petersburg and noted the exact coordinates of the object.
ATESH agents have been interested in this object for a long time. Military unit 26934 was associated with the military space forces and also engaged in activities related to helicopter units.
The partisans noted the exact coordinates of the military object: 59.706401797986864, 30.37792226968436.
Agents of the resistance movement noted that they had studied the specifics of the unit's and headquarters' work.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-