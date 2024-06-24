Partisans conducted a reconnaissance of the headquarters of the Russian Air Force's military unit in St. Petersburg and noted the object's exact coordinates.
Points of attention
- "ATESH" agents established the military object's exact coordinates and learned about the unit's specifics of work.
- Partisan activities in Russia include sabotaging railroads and discovering hidden training bases for contract workers.
- Partisans actively interact with agents of the resistance movement to collect important information about objects of military importance.
- Partisan intelligence and activities can affect the security of military facilities and the security situation in the region in general.
What the partisans managed to discover during the new reconnaissance
The partisans noted the exact coordinates of the military object:
59.706401797986864, 30.37792226968436
Agents of the resistance movement noted that they had studied the specifics of the unit's and headquarters' work.
What is known about the previous intelligence of the partisans and sabotage
It is worth noting that there is a network of agents of the partisan movement on the territory of Russia, which includes civilians and military personnel.
It will be recalled that yesterday it became known how partisans sabotaged the railway connecting Rostov-on-Don and the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk region.
Also, the day before, partisans sabotaged a railway junction near Smolensk in Russia.
In addition, the guerrilla movement discovered a hidden training base for contractors from African countries in St. Petersburg.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-