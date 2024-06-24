Partisans conducted a reconnaissance of the headquarters of the Russian Air Force's military unit in St. Petersburg and noted the object's exact coordinates.

What the partisans managed to discover during the new reconnaissance

"ATESH" agents have been interested in this object for a long time. VCH 26934 was associated with the military and space forces, and was also engaged in activities related to helicopter units, the report says. Share

The partisans noted the exact coordinates of the military object:

59.706401797986864, 30.37792226968436

Agents of the resistance movement noted that they had studied the specifics of the unit's and headquarters' work.

We paid special attention to the officers. We know what kind of car you drive, where you live and what routes you take, — the partisans emphasised. Share

What is known about the previous intelligence of the partisans and sabotage

It is worth noting that there is a network of agents of the partisan movement on the territory of Russia, which includes civilians and military personnel.

It will be recalled that yesterday it became known how partisans sabotaged the railway connecting Rostov-on-Don and the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk region.

Also, the day before, partisans sabotaged a railway junction near Smolensk in Russia.

In addition, the guerrilla movement discovered a hidden training base for contractors from African countries in St. Petersburg.